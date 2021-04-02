Rowley: Return to polls unavoidable

Keith Rowley

 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

As the power-sharing arrangements between the People’s Nation­al Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) head to a breakdown, a return to the polls is unavoidable.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Thursday, in an interview on i95 FM, he was advised of certain developments which would make it even more difficult for the PNM to be in bed with certain people.

He said the PNM was not “overly anxious” to have power, it was about service, “but if the service requires that we associate with certain absence of principles, then we don’t do it. So we look to see what happens in the very near future.

“The possibility for Tobago going back to the polls, it appears to me that Tobago going back to the polls is that option that they (the two political parties which each controls six seats in the Tobago House of Assembly) might choose and certain developments will flow from that”.

The Prime Minister said he was keeping his eye on what was happening in the Parliament.

He said going back to the polls in the context of the recently passed THA Amendment Act will trigger an election immediately. But the preparation required for the election will mean that the election cannot take place under three months.

He said the Joint Select Committee which is reviewing the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-­Government) Bill will be reporting to the Parliament and that too will have the triggering of an election within the same time frame (as the election triggered by the THA Amendment Bill).

“So I think Tobagonians should be looking at these two possible elections and deciding which route they want to walk,” the Prime Mi­nister said.

‘Buccoo Reef’

Addressing questions on the Buccoo Reef, the Prime Minister said the vessel was on its way home, adding it did remarkably well coming across the Pacific Ocean and got to Panama.

However, he said there was a line-up at the Panama Canal and it stayed there for a little longer than expected.

He said the vessel was on the move again and the Government hoped by the time it crosses the canal and got out into the open ocean, it would be a short trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

He said the Buccoo Reef, along with the APT James and the Galleon’s Passage, will form an economic bridge which would grow the econo­my of Tobago and help to diversify the national economy, and allow Tobago businesspeople to be more integrated with Trinidad opportunities and allow Trinidad businesses and population to be more involved in Tobago.

He said this seabridge would bring people, commodities and opportunities together.

Steady rise in cases

As the long Easter weekend gets into full gear comes the scary news of 44 more people across Trinidad and Tobago testing positive for Covid-19.

The figures have been climbing steadily in the last few days, forcing the Government to ban all contact sports which it had relaxed earlier this year.

On Thursday, the ministry announced 46 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus, taking the toll to 145.

Urging the population to observe Covid restrictions and protocols, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday expressed alarm at the increase, saying the country was at a dangerous crossroad.

Virus scare on board T&T Spirit

There was a Covid-19 scare on board the T&T Spirit yesterday as two people from Trinidad broke their quarantine, boarded the vessel in Port of Spain and attempted to disembark at the Scarborough Port.

Tobago police offi­cers were called to the scene.

One passenger who wished not to be named said because of the situation, passengers who sat in the section where the quarantine-breakers were seated were initially not allowed to disembark the T&T Spirit when the vessel arrived in Tobago.

Rowley: Return to polls unavoidable

Archbishop Gordon: T&T a land of great disrespect

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Fr Jason Gordon yesterday lamented that Trinidad and Tobago had become a country of great disrespect and “we disrespect each other”.

Gordon was delivering the Good Friday homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. He also said the country’s gross misconduct has its genesis in “the families, and our ancestral wound” which began with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

Taking a jab at the media, Gordon said: “I am appalled at the tone of media and the way they speak about a person.”

Bathers flock to Macqueripe

People began flocking to Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, on Thursday after it officially reopened.

And while Trinidad and Tobago is marking a four-day Easter weekend lifeguard officers said they will be on duty throughout the holidays but they are not well equipped.