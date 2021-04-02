Rowley: Return to polls unavoidable

As the power-sharing arrangements between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) head to a breakdown, a return to the polls is unavoidable.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Thursday, in an interview on i95 FM, he was advised of certain developments which would make it even more difficult for the PNM to be in bed with certain people.
He said the PNM was not “overly anxious” to have power, it was about service, “but if the service requires that we associate with certain absence of principles, then we don’t do it. So we look to see what happens in the very near future.
“The possibility for Tobago going back to the polls, it appears to me that Tobago going back to the polls is that option that they (the two political parties which each controls six seats in the Tobago House of Assembly) might choose and certain developments will flow from that”.
The Prime Minister said he was keeping his eye on what was happening in the Parliament.
He said going back to the polls in the context of the recently passed THA Amendment Act will trigger an election immediately. But the preparation required for the election will mean that the election cannot take place under three months.
He said the Joint Select Committee which is reviewing the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill will be reporting to the Parliament and that too will have the triggering of an election within the same time frame (as the election triggered by the THA Amendment Bill).
“So I think Tobagonians should be looking at these two possible elections and deciding which route they want to walk,” the Prime Minister said.
‘Buccoo Reef’
Addressing questions on the Buccoo Reef, the Prime Minister said the vessel was on its way home, adding it did remarkably well coming across the Pacific Ocean and got to Panama.
However, he said there was a line-up at the Panama Canal and it stayed there for a little longer than expected.
He said the vessel was on the move again and the Government hoped by the time it crosses the canal and got out into the open ocean, it would be a short trip to Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the Buccoo Reef, along with the APT James and the Galleon’s Passage, will form an economic bridge which would grow the economy of Tobago and help to diversify the national economy, and allow Tobago businesspeople to be more integrated with Trinidad opportunities and allow Trinidad businesses and population to be more involved in Tobago.
He said this seabridge would bring people, commodities and opportunities together.