Rowley seeks meeting with ambassador

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has requested a meeting on Monday with Carlos Amador Perez Silva, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of the Trinidad and Tobago.

The call for a meeting comes in the wake of statements by certain political figures in Venezuela, in light of the recent drownings in Venezuelan waters of more than 20 migrants, who have accused Trinidad and Tobago of mistreating migrants seeking to enter this country illegally.

The Prime Minister held a news conference on Thursday to defend Trinidad and Tobago. There was a protest outside T&T’s Embassy in Caracas on Monday following the discovery of the bodies which included children.

Speaking to the country on Thursday, Rowley said there were elements in Venezuela engaged in organising the trafficking of persons, including minors, into T&T.

Speaking directly to Venezuelans, the Prime Minister urged them not to risk their lives. “Don’t risk your lives trying to come in ille­gally in the dead of night, on an open boat, unsafe.... And don’t encourage people to do that....

“You are acting as a criminal, breaking the law and risking people’s lives, and when they get killed, you have the temeri­ty to turn around and blame the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the Government’s primary responsibili­ty was to its citizens and Trinidad and Tobago, which had a population of 1.3 million and could not be expected to accommodate unlim­i­ted numbers of migrants.

The Government has registered 16,532 Venezuelans and has further extended their stay for another six months.

Trinidad and Tobago has continued to adhere to its policy of non-intervention in the internal affairs of states, including Venezuela, Rowley said.

