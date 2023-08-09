Rowley shares all

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday made public his declaration of income, assets and liabilities to the Integrity Commission to refute the claim he had breached the Integrity in Public Life Act and had not declared his townhouse at Shirvan Development in Tobago to the Commission.
“Today I show extracts from the confidential Form A so that the lies that are being published and fostered can be rebutted in their totality. 1) It is clear that I have never filed any false information to the Integrity Commission. 2) I did file a notification of purchase of a townhouse at Inezgate, Shirvan, Tobago. 3) I bought a property and had no gift to report.
“Contrary to what is being portrayed by persistent misrepresentation, that was filed and submitted by me for 2019, I am making these documents public today so that the national community can judge for themselves the misinformation and outright lies that have been perpetrated by Saddam Hosein and Kamla Persad-Bissessar with respect to my compliance with the requirements of the Integrity in Public Life Act,” the PM said.
The specific documents published on his Facebook page were “the confidential” Form A and Form B for the year 2019/2020. The Prime Minister asked the readers of this post to “note carefully” that “there is nowhere” on Form B “where one is required to fill in any detail about a townhouse”. The Prime Minister did not declare the property on Form B, but did so on Form A, which he has suggested was the appropriate form for doing so since Form B, in his view, only calls for declarations with respect to physical land.
Form B, under the heading “Statement of Registrable Interests” asks the declarant to state the “lands” in which they have a beneficial interest. The Prime Minister listed Residential Property Development, Mason Hall, Les Coteaux Rd and Forest Hills Development (owned by spouse) and Alma Estate (incomplete) owned by Keith Rowley.
Form B also asks the declarant to state the directorships he holds, and Rowley stated Alma Farms; and it asks the declarant to name of the companies in which he has investments, and the PM said NEL, TCL, Massy, RBC, Plipdeco, Guardian Holdings, UTC, FCB and NIF. Form B asks the declarant to state what funds he has contributed to, and the PM said UTC, Roytrin, Scotia Mutual Fund, National Investment Fund. It requested information on memberships, and Rowley said the PNM, the Geological Society and the Sheep and Goat Society.
It asks the declarant to list what sources he has received income from and the PM stated salary and allowances (Govt of T&T), rental income from residential properties and dividend income from stocks, funds and investments. It also requires the declarant to state any other “substantial interests which may appear to raise a material conflict” between his private interest and public duty. The Prime Minister stated that he owned shares in NEL, Plipdeco, FCB, NIF and his spouse owned shares in NFM.
Under the heading, “I have made contracts with the State”, the PM drew two lines across this section, indicating that he has no contracts with the State.
Form B states that this form must be “completed and filed with the Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities which you are required to file with the Integrity Commission under Section 11 of the Integrity in Public Life Act. “There is no requirement to disclose in this statement, the actual amount or extent of any financial benefit, contribution or interests.”
Listing of properties
Form A—the form on which the Prime Minister “declared” the $1.2 million townhouse, is headlined: Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st December 2019. Part III states: “Details of assets (of declarant, spouse and dependent children). Real Property—Land and Buildings (including townhouses and condominiums).
Under the heading: Address and Description of Property including land and floor areas, the Prime Minister listed seven properties:
• 9 Goodwood Ridge, Goodwood Park held in the name of Keith Rowley;
• 1 La Horquette Villas held in the name of Tonya and Sonel Rowley;
• 2 La Horquette Villas held in the name of Keith and Sharon Rowley;
• 15E One Woodbrook Place held in the name of Keith and Sharon Rowley;
• Mason Hall, Tobago, held in the name of Keith Rowley;
• Time share (Las Vegas) held in the name of Keith Rowley;
• Shirvan (Inez Development) held in the name of Keith and Sharon Rowley.
The dates of acquisition were 8/5/85; 10/8/11; 1/4/98; 12/11/10; 1968; 2012 and 22/2/19, respectively.
Under the heading Original Cost, $600,000 was given for the Goodwood Park residence; and $1.2 million for the Shirvan Park townhouse. No other costs were provided.
The Integrity Commission has taken the position that the fact that the PM “did omit to disclose the purchase of the townhouse in his statement of registrable interests (form B) filed for the year 2019” is “contrary to Section 14 of the IPLA. However there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA”.
A pre-action protocol letter has been sent to the Commission by Freedom Law Chambers, the law firm of former AG Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj seeking to challenge the decision of the Commission not to take action against the PM.