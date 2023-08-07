Rowley shoots down gun talk

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is not impressed with the lingo of Trinibad music, which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar used on a political platform last week in urging licensed gun owners to “load up the matic” and “knock it on them” and “pull it back” when criminals come through their door.
“I don’t encourage young people to go down that road,” Rowley said on Saturday night.
“It’s still a free country, and as long as the law is not broken, people are entitled to do what they have to do. But there are consequences to sub-cultures that damage you if you believe that you could play with them, use them for self-purposes and not end up contributing to the existence and sustenance of such damaging sub-cultures,” he added.
Rowley blasted the Opposition Leader for “giving rank” to that kind of lingo on a political platform.
He was responding to a question at the People’s National Movement’s Conversation with the Prime Minister event, held at La Joya Sporting Complex in St Joseph on Saturday night.
Rowley was asked by Arima resident Kalique Vincent:
“A major concern has been crime in the country and safety and I’m guessing that’s why there has been the ‘empty the matic’ comments. What is local government going to do to address this and how do we reject this comment of ‘empty the matic’, other than voting on August 14?”
Responding, Rowley said there was some role for local government with respect to supporting and strengthening initiatives for safety and security, largely in patrolling and assisting the national police with information and cooperation in law enforcement.
He said the conversation about crime and criminality was not new or unknown to citizens as everyone had seen the increase over the years.
‘Fear-mongering unnecessary’
“We don’t need people to come on a political platform, and re-traumatise the country by showing you somebody killing somebody or somebody being the victim of a heinous crime. We all have experienced that and we all know that. So that approach is fear-mongering. That is unnecessary,” Rowley said.
“What we expect, if you really want to contribute to our approach in responding to the criminal element, is to tell us something useful that we can engage. But what you are talking about empty the matic and empty the clip, all of that is unfortunately a script that somebody wrote for the Opposition Leader who went off and made a fool of herself,” he said.
He said the nation’s young people were fashion-conscious and knew exactly what the Trinibad lingo meant.
“And when you bring that to centre stage and bring it on a political platform to be part of your speech, you are not educating anybody. You’re simply giving recognised rank to something that is detrimental and deleterious to our well-being,” Rowley said.
“Because fortunately, the majority of our young people are not into that. And those are into it, they know what they are choosing as their way of life, and unfortunately it is that choice of the way of life that is part of our problem. So to give it rank on a political platform is to tell me that you have nothing to contribute to the fight against crime,” he went on.
He said automatic guns were illegal in T&T, although some people had access to them.
“And even the semi-automatic that they’re telling you is not an automatic, but could tell you about how many rounds it can discharge in a second and you need to elect them to help you discharge the equivalent amount to protect yourself and such rubbish, people have got their hands on semi-automatic weapons. And the same people who know it is illegal to have automatic weapons like that have sold them and given them permits to get gun parts to convert their semi-automatic to automatic,” Rowley said.
“That is what has been happening in T&T. And, incidentally, the very said voices that are trying to tell you that, as a solution and an identification to the problem, have some responsibility for creating it,” he added.