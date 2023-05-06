Rowley, Sinanan ‘blocked’ from entering Tobago quarry

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan were blocked by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) from visiting the national quarry in Tobago.
The Prime Minister made the disclosure at the opening of the new Diego Martin Community centre at Church Street on Thursday.
Rowley noted he is a trained geologist with a track record and history of expertise with respect to crushed rock, as he noted that he was among the first employees of the National Quarries.
He noted the Cabinet had approved a national road-improvement programme, but there was a snag in its roll-out due to the lack of crushed rock.
Because of this, he said, he personally visited quarries in Trinidad and discovered that the problem was rooted in the department responsible for providing licences and approvals to blast being “well behind” in their work, and this was addressed.
He said in Tobago, Sinanan planned to visit the quarry which is THA-owned, and he (Rowley) decided to join him to get an understanding of the situation there.
“About two hours later, I was told don’t bother, the visit is off because somebody in the Tobago House of Assembly, I don’t know who, but I have a good idea of who it is now, somebody in the Tobago House of Assembly decided that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Works and Transport in the country must not be allowed into to visit the quarry,” he said.
Rowley said his response was “fine”, and wondered if anybody in the THA knew anything about quarrying.
“I am the expert and I am the head of the Cabinet, but I can’t go in the quarry. But tonight, on the way down here, big news blaming me for preventing Tobago Development programme because they have not got any licence and they applied to somebody and some phone call is made and a certain THA person is on tonight’s news blaming me and my government,” he said.
He added they would not say that a visit by the Prime Minister and minister was rejected.
Rowley said there are too many people who are quick to blame somebody else for their circumstances.
“We have generated into a nation of complainers. My grandfather and my parents, we didn’t know about complaining and talking about the government, the government, the government. We knew about grabbing the issue and doing what you could have done and the government would meet us along the way,” he said.
Rowley said there was huge development in the country from his childhood into his adulthood, but now as he is about to retire from public life he is seeing that there are people who are not willing to lift a finger to assist themselves because they live in an age of entitlement and blame.