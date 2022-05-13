Rowley stands by Foster

“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
“I can tell you, there are many Members inside the Parliament who are in front of the police facing serious police investigation for serious conduct, including the last Special Branch report that I got. And the reason they are behaving like this is for one particular purpose—as the wheels of justice turn and the moving finger writes, they want the public to believe that all of us are the same thing, so (they) make as many allegations as they want against the Prime Minister and any number of ministers, and create this callaloo of corruption... (to suggest) ‘all ah we tief’,” the Prime Minister stated.
Rowley was responding to the call from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition senator Jayanti Lutchmedial to take action against Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, on the basis of statements contained in a Special Branch report. The report, dated July 2019, was done when Cummings was a Government senator without any portfolio.
Speaking at the news conference, the Prime Minister said a Special Branch report was an intelligence document, not an evidential one, and required further investigation to determine whether its contents were “accurate and factual” or based on hearsay.
“It could be an arbitrary observation. It could be ‘I saw something and I think so’. It could be ‘I bounce up somebody in a band and I hear so’. Secret and confidential requiring further investigation,” he said.
“Yes we have Special Branch report, but the interesting thing is that they are graded, meaning you take it with some condiments, or some salt, depending on who is saying what and where the information is coming from...”
He said this was the first time a Special Branch report was used in this way.
I am not defending anyone
The Prime Minister noted this was the second time the UNC was making allegations against Cummings. The first set of allegations, he said, had to do with a loan which they insinuated was coming through some bribe and the UNC went up and down the country telling every ear that would listen. He said when he heard about the allegations, he asked for the facts and received documents. He said nothing in the documents supported the allegations.
The Prime Minister said the recent allegations were “another instance of the UNC spreading misinformation and personal attacks, setting out to damage who they could, hoping that it would work in their favour. I can’t speak for the police, but if there is any matter lying dormant with the police, it is for the police to answer. What I can tell you, is that I have seen documents that give the lie to what the UNC was saying... The documents I have don’t support what is being said (by the UNC)”.
“What they (the UNC) are doing is unnecessarily, willingly, knowingly creating mischief in the country so as to create an environment that may serve their purpose,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he was tempted to ignore the allegations in toto, but was of the view that he should not allow the public to be “so exercised by the irresponsible conduct of the over-ambitious”.
He said the average citizen would be open to being misled by that approach of using the Special Branch document because it was coming from a former prime minister, a self-appointed senior counsel, as well as a lawyer who is in the Senate.
The Prime Minister stressed he was defending no one against whom any allegation had been made. He said he often tells Members of his Cabinet that where matters of integrity and honesty are concerned, they are on their own. “Every tub will sit on its own bottom. I am not defending any individual. I am just talking to you about institutional arrangements which are being undermined by a desperate Opposition that would do anything to anybody if they believe it would help them.”
No confirmation from cops
The Prime Minister said he knew of no contrary information to what Cummings—who has categorically denied all the allegations contained in the Special Branch report—has put forward.
“I could only deal with the investigative proof and I can tell the country that as of today, I have seen nothing to confirm what the UNC has been waving on that platform,” he said.
Saying that Cummings was a senator in 2019, and at that time was free to look for work, do work for the State, and free to have his company, the Prime Minister stated that the way the UNC was speaking, being in a company that gets work from the State is a crime.
He pointed out that the allegations were in the right place—in the hands of the police. “And if the police could not confirm any of them, then what am I supposed to act on?” the Prime Minister asked rhetorically.
He said Persad-Bissessar would have received many Special Branch reports about the conduct of citizens while she was prime minister, but he never once heard her say “I am acting on a Special Branch report”.
He added that he saw the Member of Oropouche East (Dr Roodal Moonilal) had written to the Parliament, asking for a parliamentary investigation into the Special Branch report. “I want to ask the Member for Oropouche East if that request is only to be confined to that singular Special Branch report, or did he make a mistake in not inviting the Joint Select Committee to ask for, receive and investigate every Special Branch report involving any Member of Parliament? Ask him that when you see him!” the Prime Minister stated.
PM: Kamla ignores UNC corruption
The Prime Minister said if any minister of his has a problem with the law, the law takes its course. “I defy the UNC to say the same thing,” he said.
He said had the allegations against Cummings proven to be correct, they would not have gone unattended by him as Prime Minister.
“Unlike what happened in Mayaro, where the same Opposition Leader who is calling for a certain standard, had a man (councillor) arrested and charged in Mayaro for bribery, chairman of the corporation, charged by the police... and the leader of that organisation (Persad-Bissessar) failed to act.
Another one in Sangre Grande was arrested and charged... he still there. A number of them in the courthouse facing serious allegations with questions to answer. (She) pretending is not so. They still her adviser.
“You have questions being raised about hundreds of millions of dollars that were unaccounted for under her tenure, where documents were altered to allow people to leave the country with taxpayers’ money, (the Opposition Leader) has no interest in that,” he said.
The Prime Minister said it was incredulous that the Opposition Leader could be accusing him of having pip, when there was no prime minister who had been more forthcoming to the media than him.
“I have spent so many hours in front of the media taking your questions, to exhaustion.
“You have an Opposition Leader for seven years now, never take a question from the media, stays home in her house, peeping behind her nightie, making mischief,” he said.