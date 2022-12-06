PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley swept aside his three challengers—Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Junior Barrack and Ronald Boynes—to retain the post of political leader of the PNM. Rowley secured 8,424 votes, the highest number of votes cast for any position. He received 92 per cent of the votes cast for the position of political leader, while Nunez-Tesheira received 345 votes or four per cent; Boynes 243 votes or three per cent and Barrack 99 votes or one per cent.
A total of 9,903 people participated in the election, which represents about 10 per cent of the PNM’s electorate, which is estimated at 100,000.
Receiving the second highest number of votes for all candidates was newly- elected Chairman, Energy Minister Stuart Young who got 8,398 votes, against Ken Butcher, who was on Nunez-Tesheira’s slate, and who received 313 votes, and Farai Hove Masaisai, who got 473 votes.
Apart from Rowley and Young, two other candidates got in excess of 8,000 votes—former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (8,253) who contested the position of labour relations officer (against Christian Flemming, 853 votes) and Irene Hinds (8,141) who won the contest for operations officer against Eber Steele Attong (801 votes).
The entire Leaders in Service slate swept the polls, winning each of their positions with comprehensive margins of victory, starting with Young. Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly received 7,928 votes against Rondelle Donawa’s 1,347 votes for the position of vice chairman.
Leaders in Service team member Patricia Alexis received 5,607 votes beating incumbent Daniel Dookie who received 3,152 votes for the position of assistant general secretary. (Dookie was the only incumbent who contested and lost). Another candidate Janelle John-Bates received 602 votes.
Ministers ruled the day
Minister Kazim Hosein joined his colleagues (Rowley, Young, Gadsby-Dolly, Foster Cummings (unopposed), Camille Robinson-Regis (unopposed), Faris Al-Rawi (unopposed) in winning the position of treasurer. Senator Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing received 7,807 votes against Clayton Blackman.
Leaders in Service team member Maxine Richards beat former minister Alicia Hospedales, receiving 6,001 votes against Hospedales’ 2,068 for the position of welfare officer.
Chairman of the Elections Supervisory Committee Anthony Roberts announced the results at a news conference at the party’s Chaguanas office.
Roberts said 3,582 people voted on November 26 and 5,506 on November 26, notwithstanding all of the rain (and flooding) that took place over that weekend. He said 815 people voted at the convention for a total of 9,903 people.
Asked about the relatively low turnout, Roberts said there might have been several reasons why people didn’t reach the polling stations, which would have included the adverse weather conditions. He said people, however, were given the option to vote as the process was opened up (to three days of voting). He said the party would take this (turnout) into consideration.
“It might be a question of mobilisation,” he said.
Roberts thanked all those who challenged the system at any level, saying that it assisted in deepening and strengthening the democracy of the PNM.
“At no time we at this committee felt it was mischief or people being malicious,” Roberts said.
Nunez-Tesheira: I will
not take my marbles and go
Nunez-Tesheira said she was not surprised by the election results.
“That was expected...We knew that all the incumbents got back in...by about 75 per cent of the vote,” she said.
She said she had been told on Sunday how high the level of support was for Rowley and had, therefore, reconciled herself to her loss.
“I guess I am just a realist, it is what it is,” she said.
Nunez-Tesheira said she remains a member of the PNM.
“I will not take up my marbles and go home and sulk.
“I believe in the PNM, not the leadership, but the party,” Nunez-Tesheira stated.
Noting that the party membership was 100,000, she asked what happened to the other 90,000 members.
“I don’t know what to read into that,” she said.
The defeated candidate said the party as a whole is in difficulty if one reads the newspaper and it starts and ends with the leadership.
She said the fact that 815 people voted at the convention on Sunday “has to be a record as the lowest number of votes ever recorded in an annual convention in the history of the annual conventions of the PNM”. She praised Roberts for “being a gentleman” and for being “very accommodating”. She said she thought at least 2,500 to 3,000 would have voted on Sunday “but they came to party and party they did”.
Asked whether she planned to challenge the results, Nunez-Tesheira said she had not given it much thought. She said now that the election is over, she would resume doing something she loved —which is writing articles, some of which may be critical, some of which may be positive, on the state of the country.
Rowley along with all other winning candidates will hold office for four years.
In 2014, the first year of the implementation of the one-man one-vote system, some 20,000 people voted in the internal elections. Rowley’s team got a landslide victory against the Pennelope Beckles team, in which Beckles stood for the position of political leader and received less than 8 per cent of the vote.
In 2018, Rowley’s team Red, also had a convincing win.
In this election, Rowley claimed that he had no team but eventually publicly “associated” himself with the Leaders in Service team in the closing days of the campaign.
Winning candidates:
Political Leader Keith Rowley 8,424
Chairman—Stuart Young 8,398
Vice Chairman—Nyan Gadsby-Dolly 7,928
Assistant General Secretary—Patricia Alexis 5,607
Treasurer—K Hosein 7,537
Education Officer—Laurel Lezama Lee Sing 7,807
Social Media Officer—Kwasi Robinson 6,288
Elections Officer—Indar Parasram 7,319
Labour Relations Officer—Jennifer Baptiste-Primus 8,253
Field Officer—Terrance Beepath 7,165
Operations Officer—Irene Hinds 8,141
Welfare Officer—M Richards 6,901
Unopposed were :
Lady Vice Chairman—Camille Robinson-Regis
General Secretary—Foster Cummings
PRO—Faris Al-Rawi
Youth Officer—Jeniece Scott