Rowley thanks continent for vaccine aid

Thank you Africa.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he registered his sincere gratitude to South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ghana President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo for the meaningful discussions and interventions during his (Rowley’s) tenure as Caricom Chairman and the pragmatic solutions arrived at in the face of the global health crisis.
Speaking during yesterday’s first African-Caricom summit, held virtually on the theme: “Unity across Continents and Oceans: Opportunities for Deepening Integration”, Rowley said he could attest to the value of closer collaboration between Caricom and the African region.
“As Covid-19 ravaged the social and economic fabric of our nations, Caricom prioritised the early sourcing of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate as many people as possible before additional threats, such as new variants, presented themselves. The prevailing vaccine inequity, commonly called vaccine apartheid, stymied that plan,” he said.
“Closer collaboration will undoubtedly be to our mutual benefit, whether it be in pursuing development finance, resource utilisation and debt sustainability; maximising the green and blue economies; United Nations Security Council reform with Africa and small island developing states (SIDS) adequately positioned; or in the existential fight against climate change, the effects of which are wreaking havoc the world over and exacerbating our peculiar vulnerabilities,” he added.
Rowley stated that this country looked forward to a meaningful outcome at the upcoming climate change conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, working alongside its global partners.
“Thankfully last month, Caricom began to receive a substantial allocation of vaccines under the African Medical Supplies Platform. Thank You Africa,” he said.
The Prime Minister said Africa had been Caricom’s invaluable partner in several platforms such as the UN, within the group of 77. He said in its dealings with Europe under the umbrella of the OACPS (Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States), there has been success.
Rowley said there was scope for closer co-operation, including in the area of finance. He said some advances had been made in the financial sector, with Trinidad and Tobago’s Republic Bank acquiring majority shareholding in HFC Bank of Ghana.
“We look forward to continued investments in both directions,” he said.
Rowley said Caricom was establishing an investment fund to unlock and sustain development programmes and it was hoped that Africa will invest with the region.
He also called for the strengthening of links in the creative industries.
“We must also seek out ways to mend the socio-cultural dissonance derived from the legacy of slavery. Educational programmes, the development and promotion of genealogy or heritage tracing may prove instrumental in filling the knowledge and familial gaps, he noted.
Rowley concluded by quoting Kwame Nkrumah, stating: “I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because African was born in me.”