Rowley to meet THA assemblymen today

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will meet with all Tobago House of Assembly (THA) assemblymen from 9.30 a.m. today at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago.

And the PM will hold another meeting at noon with THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and former THA chief secretaries and chairmen.

“Well, I expect that we would leave there agreeing that we ought to follow the law, because the options being proposed by the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots), based on my advice, are unlawful,” Dennis said yesterday.

Today’s meetings come on the heels of the six-six tie in the January 25 THA election and both the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council and the PDP members failing to elect a presiding officer on three separate occasions.

The PDP has labelled today’s meeting a PR stunt but stated it will attend, according to deputy political leader Farley Augustine.

“I have very little expectations given how he (Rowley) has treated with this matter to date, but we represent a significant portion of the population, and we feel it right to go and air our views to him, and let him know how displeased we are with how he has handled this matter.

“He is the Prime Minister of all of Trinidad and Tobago and not the Prime Minister of the PNM,” said Augustine.

And following the passage of the THA Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives last week, without consultation with the PDP, Augustine said the Parliament cannot force the closure of the THA, as the Parliament cannot undo the will of the people. He said the implementation of 15 seats now makes way for a three-way tie.

“Passing the bill in the House does not resolve the problem, because the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago cannot terminate a duly-held election.

“The Parliament could pass all the laws it wants, it can only come into effect at the next election which is four years from now.

“We now have moved away from the probability of a two-way tie to the probability of a three-way tie. Therefore this matter has to be ventilated, well ventilated, so that we know what is a clear direction for us to take should it happen again,” Augustine said.

