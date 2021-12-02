Rowley: We will secure them and their families

The Prime Minister has sought to assuage the concerns of prison officers, assuring them the Government will do everything possible to secure them and their families.

In a statement on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said: “We are very aware of the ­perils surrounding the duties of honest, hard-working prison officers and have taken note of the onslaught aimed at these officers of State. We will do everything possible to secure them and their families.”