Rowley: When did I ever deny it?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday that at no time did he deny he was the unnamed high-ranking official who met with then-chairman of the Police Service Commission Bliss Seepersad at President’s House in August 2021.
In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday, the Prime Minister also said as Prime Minister he always indicated he saw it as his duty to share any pertinent information with any service commission.
He said: “When did I ever deny that I provided information to the Police Service Commission by communicating with its chairman? Check your facts! Actually, I went as far as to say that I see it as my duty so to do.
“I even went further and pointed out that I am the only Cabinet member required to visit President’s House in furtherance of duty, and that I will share any pertinent information with any service commission.
“What I denied was the volume of hopeful conspiracy speculations spawned by those who wanted to enjoy a bacchanal.
“For example, I denied that I was in ANY meeting with the chairman and the President, I denied that I had any conversation or gave any instructions to any person about any merit list, etc. These inconvenient facts must be very frustrating to the conspiracy theorist(s) who long for a ‘constitutional crisis’ but are at pains to locate this wish list except lost in a meaningless sea of ‘ifs’.”
The Prime Minister was responding the statements from Opposition elements which suggested he had misled the country and had specifically denied being the official involved.
A video clip of the Prime Minister’s news conference last August, in which he responded questions on the issue, was widely shared yesterday along with the Express headline on Monday, “It was me”, to suggest that the Prime Minister had contradicted himself.
In the video clip, the Prime Minister stated: “I want to categorically deny that I had anything to do with the relationship between the President and the Police Service Commission and any action of the Service Commission in his relationship with the President.”
Foolish cause
The video was posted on attorney Larry Lalla’s Facebook page, with Lalla commenting: “PM Ah Shame for You”.
The Prime Minister said:
“The following is in response to (Roodal) Moonilal’s lawyer Larry Lalla:
Where does it say that I have not provided pertinent information to the chairman of the Commission?
So you make it that by my passing information to the PolSC AUTOMATICALLY means that I was;
1. in a meeting with those two officers, President and Chairman?
2. that the President must be involved and is a party to anything I did with the Chairman?
3. that I spoke with the Chairman about the PolSC merit list?
4. that I advised her to withdraw such a list?
5. that I saw or was made to know what the merit list contained?
6. that I only shared that pertinent information with the commission in some connection with the merit list?
7. I should not be alarmed about the explosive information emanating from the Firearms Dept and even if I was alarmed, that was not a good time to alert the PolSC?
Well, you are free to have your speculations but feel no shame for me. The only thing that comforts me is that you are not my lawyer.
Clearly in your world, facts and logic don’t matter, what matters is any foolish cause you choose to associate with.”
Moonilal quipped yesterday that Lalla would be an excellent chairman for Heritage Petroleum.
In an exclusive interview with the Express last week, the Prime Minister confirmed it was he who met Seepersad and provided her with information which came from the report on the distribution of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) which had been commissioned by the National Security Council, of which he is chairman.
That information came from a report on the distribution of FULs under the watch of then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Following the receipt of this information, Seepersad withdrew the Merit List (which had placed Griffith as the lead candidate for the position of CoP), invited the Commission to reopen the vetting process and to agree to the appointment of a probe by retired Justice Stanley John into the administration of FULs.