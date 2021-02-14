Rowley: You will need a permit for pepper spray

Members of the public would need a permit to purchase pepper spray.
This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he responded to a question from St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives on Friday.
Rowley said Government was moving “with urgency” to ensure that the trade in a “regulated pepper spray supply” could begin in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister stressed that it was only pepper spray, not tasers, that had been approved.
“The Attorney General has been tasked to ensure that the appropriate regulations are made available in short notice because it is the intention of the Government to have pepper spray available by a regulated arrangement where permits would be required. The Attorney General is currently fast at work with that and we expect that those regulations would be before the Cabinet in the not-too-distant future and once they are authorised by the cabinet and the arrangements are in place we expect that the trade in a regulated pepper spray supply would become available in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Rowley.
Asked whether the Government had a time-frame for when the legislation will be available given the current crime situation in the country, the Prime Minister said: ”There are a number of processes… This matter of the pepper spray came up a few weeks ago and I did indicate that we would look at it.”
He said the Government acted with urgency and had the Policy Department of the Ministry of National Security look at it, prepare and present a report to the National Security Council, which met “with alacrity” and discussed and approved the report last Wednesday.
The Attorney General, Rowley said, would “take a couple of weeks” and the legislation would be brought to the Cabinet.
“Once the Cabinet approves, it would be available for onward movement to the marketplace,” he said.
Ameen said she looked forward to that matter being dealt with expeditiously.
PM: We support body camera for police officers
Questioned by Naparima MP Rodney Charles on the issue of body cameras for the Police Service in view of the number of persons killed in police custody over the past week, the Prime Minister said the Government supported the use of body cameras by the police and there had been no change in that policy.
Asked what percentage of police officers were equipped with the body cameras, Rowley said under the Constitution the police commissioner had complete power to manage the Police Service.
“I do know the body cameras are being utilised but I need the member to give me time and notice so that I can get that information with a level of accuracy,” he said.
Responding to a question on electronic tracking bracelets from Chaguanas West MP Vandana Mohit, the Prime Minister said the electronic monitoring was ready and that the unit was awaiting the Judiciary to start making orders for utilising the bracelets.
Asked to give a specific time given the fact that the Government said in March 2020 that it would be implemented soon, Rowley said: “The Government has no hold or control over decision-making in the Judiciary and I expect that members of this House know that.”