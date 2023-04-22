Rudder’s Final High Mas

May 6, 2023.
In exactly 14 days, calypso legend David Michael Rudder will perform his final full show at 7.0 the Concert. Rudder’s 70th celebration is scheduled for his birthday—Saturday, May 6—at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.
The Belmont-born high priest of soca announced it would be his final “High Mas” after revealing his ongoing battle with the progressively debilitating Parkinson’s disease. Rudder went public yesterday with his medical condition during a sit-down with the media at Kafe Blue (formerly Kaiso Blues Kafe), on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
“I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” a stoic Rudder told a silent room, tears leaking out of the corners of both eyes.
“With that I said yuh know what, this concert is my last, well it may not be my last because I’d keep playing and doing shows, but no more marathon four-hour shows,” the “Hammer” singer continued.
Rudder said his troubling diagnosis, coupled with the recent death of close friends and bandmates guitarist Wayne Bruno and drummer Barry Howard, “brought me in a space where I had to focus on me for the first time”.
“I say I have to do something for them (fallen bandmates), but I have to do something for the living. Hence the reason this show is more important than any other show I’ve done. I will be around for years, hopefully, but this May 6 is the most important date in the calendar for me,” the former Charlie’s Roots lead singer said.
Sensing the dread among those in attendance, including long-time friend and venue owner Carl Jacobs, Rudder, in true showmanship fashion, joked about his own mortality in an attempt to lighten the mood.
“Doh worry. Life is what it is. I won’t drop down dead tomorrow. Knock on wood,” he said, with a huge laugh, his outstretched left hand visibly shaking.
Speaking directly to his army of loyal fans, Rudder promised to keep making music for “as long as I can”.
Iconic music
Rudder’s music remains iconic. He famously completed an unprecedented and unsurpassed musical hat trick in 1986 when he won the National Calypso Monarch, Young King and Road March titles. The following year, he famously penned the now-West Indies Cricket team anthem, “Rally Round the West Indies”.
Fondly called King David, he was presented with an honorary Doctor of Letters by The University of the West Indies in 2015. Last July he was also conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), Caricom’s most prestigious award.
“This disease affects how you speak, so there is a point when that might be a problem, but that is down in the future. Until then, I will be around making music, this is just something that happen in life.
“There is nothing yuh could do about it, and when it reaches that point (where) I cyah do it anymore, that’s it. But in the meantime, everything I have inside of me I will seek to share with people,” an emotive Rudder said.
Asked about the possibility of needing a larger venue to facilitate all those wanting to be a part of his last full concert, he joked: “That’s a good problem to have.
“I feel the love from my people. Everywhere I turn is ‘yes boss’, ‘yes uncle’, ‘yes king’, yuh know? Especially walking through the streets, people just sending good vibes.
“I think as the country start to fall apart every time I walk through the streets the vibes good. Is almost like the last warmth people have, to say at least I can show some love to a brother and sister and tell them how yuh feel, the love is there. Is the other side of things now we have to find a way to conquer,” Rudder concluded.
About Parkinson’s disease
Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.