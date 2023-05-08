Rudder signs off in style

“Happy birthday to you!”
So bellowed a sold-out crowd, in perfect unison –if not pitch–on Saturday night, during an emotional outpouring of love and adulation for calypso icon David Rudder. It was a fitting tribute to Rudder, who turned 70 on Saturday and marked the occasion with the aptly titled 7.0 concert at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.
Calypso’s most gifted lyricist shocked fans on April 21 when he revealed his ongoing battle with the debilitating Parkinson’s disease and announced the showcase would be his final full concert appearance.
On Saturday, with right hand over his heart and an outstretched left, Rudder saluted his noisy, emotive, singing audience during an impromptu vocal tribute led by veteran soca man and long-time friend Carl Jacobs.
Earlier, most of the 1,200 seated in the packed venue rose to join the 300-or-so standing when Rudder and Jacobs cued his band into their 2003 hit collaboration “Trini 2 De Bone”.
“Please stand for the winning anthem of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rudder declared, lifting large sections of the audience out of their chairs, including Miss Universe 1977 Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, fashion designer Meiling Esau, parang soca queen Marcia Miranda, Renegades championship pan arranger Duvone Stewart and 3Canal rapso artistes Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley. The show was also attended by Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
A comical Rudder was sure to tell them of the prowess of “Belmont Boys’” calling his alma mater Belmont Intermediate “the best school in Port of Spain” during his performance of his 2008 ode to his hometown “Belmont”.
He detailed that together with his classmates they received all the attention from the nearby all-girls secondary schools St Francois, Providence, Holy Name Convent and Bishop Anstey High, before inviting long-standing sound engineer Robin Fraser on stage to “gih dem a Belmont crawl”.
“Belmont boys controlled de route and were de best, dem QRC, CIC and Fatima boys had to right up with de rest,” he sang to resounding cheers before sauntering across the stage alongside Fraser.
Moments later a more sombre Rudder paid tribute to fallen bandmates guitarist Wayne Bruno and drummer Barry Howard, who both passed away within a month of each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I remembered Wayne loved two songs more than anything else in the world, so I want to do both of them right now ‘Ministry of Rhythm’ and ‘It doesn’t Get Much Better Than This’. This is for you guys!” Rudder exclaimed, pointing to the heavens as his band found the opening notes to the former.
Paying reverence to the King
Soca stars Kees Dieffenthaller and Machel Montano led an impressive list of guest acts that lined up to pay vocal tribute to the man fondly called King David.
Kes with their 2012 groovy classic “Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playin’ Mas)” and Montano with their 2008 hit remix “Oil & Music” both joined Rudder on stage for a couple of successive venue-shaking performances to close off the first half of the showcase.
Montano, bowing with clasped hands pointed towards Rudder, particularly pulled at the heartstrings with his emotive delivery. The soca monk seemed determined to give the icon his best vocal performance and was indeed at his sonic best.
Three-time International Soca Monarch Voice (Aaron St Louis), soca queen Destra Garcia, veteran crooner Roger George, jazz crossover singer Vaughnette Bigford, calypsonian Helon Francis and rising soca star Mical Teja (Mical Williams) all took turns on stage saluting the calypso legend.
Voice opened the second half of the show with a leave-it-all-on-the-stage solo performance of his 2018 collaboration with Rudder “Madness” that set the tone for the final full concert act of Rudder’s career.
Bigford painted pretty notes atop a beautiful jazzed-up cover of Ella Andall’s Rudder-written classic “Woman of the Sun”, while Destra was contrastingly emphatic with her delivery when she helped bring the show home with a duet with Rudder of their remake of his 1986 classic “Hammer”.
The most touching guest appearance of the night, however, came from Rudder’s own son, crossover singer Yung Rudd (Isaac Foderingham-Rudder), who joined his father on stage for a pore-raising duet of Rudder’s 1986 classic “Calypso Music”.
The few who immediately recognised Yung Rudd applauded with glazed eyes throughout the performance including Rudder’s other son Khafra Rudder who stood in the audience. The rest of the audience only caught on and joined in vociferous cheers when Yung Rudd ended with: “Happy Birthday, dad!”
Rudder followed with a get-up-and-dance performance of another classic: “Bahia Girl” before completely blowing the roof off the venue with his 1998 classic “High Mas”. With an outstretched hand the high priest of soca ended his final full musical service with “Spirits” inviting all his musical guests to join him on stage for his final curtain call.
It was indeed the perfect sign-off to legendary career.