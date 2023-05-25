You can run, but you cannot hide.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday borrowed this famous refrain from former People’s National Movement (PNM) government Minister Ken Valley, in warning the Government: “You have run for so far, you will continue to run within this 90 days, but you cannot hide. The electorate will be there waiting to vote you out!”
Speaking with the media at a news conference, Persad-Bissessar said the crux of the issue is that Government passed legislation masquerading as local government reform and passed sections of it to delay the elections.
“It was merely a smokescreen; it seems the Government is deadly afraid of the electorate and the people of this country and will delay as far as they can, as long as they can, the holding of valid elections in our country,” she said.
She said the United National Congress (UNC) has already begun preparing for the local government election and has been on the ground campaigning.
She noted that all local government councillors are now defunct and cannot operate as she expressed concerns with respect to planning and preparation for the advent of the rainy season.
Earlier in her contribution at the Parliament sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, to the debate on The Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill 2021, Persad-Bissessar said she knows the people of this country are suffering and urged them to go out and vote and be a catalyst for change.
Responding to some of the comments made earlier by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with respect to local government, Persad-Bissessar said: “I am happy the Prime Minister took time to come off the golf course and come to the Parliament.”
She added that the Parliament is dealing with a bill at a time when there is “chaos and uncertainty” in the local government system, which is in a state of limbo.
“The statement that he (Rowley) gave took us up to the date of the Privy Council decision, but not a word about post-Privy Council decision; what is the status, they are in limbo whether they be from Siparia, whether they be from Diego Martin and throughout the system,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also corrected the record as she noted the Prime Minister claimed the UNC representatives in the Siparia Regional Corporation were being encouraged to oppose the corporation gaining borough status, which was untrue.
She said the genesis of the motion to change the corporation to a borough started with a former PNM alderman and thereafter a ministerial committee was set up without any input from the UNC representatives, including four new members.
She knocked Rowley for trying to misrepresent to the people that there was consultation when there was not.
Persad-Bissessar said changing the corporations to borough status will redound in no tangible benefits to the people as she noted that just changing the signs would cost taxpayers $2 million while the core issues remain unaddressed.
Persad-Bissessar emphasised the Privy Council’s ruling on the right for a citizen to vote: “I want you to remember this acronym, VOTE —victory of the electorate. But it seems to the PNM, VOTE means victory over the electorate, power for them,” she said.
She said the Opposition will stand with the people and will support measures that will improve the quality of their lives, but she lamented that the legislation is superficial and offers no tangible benefits.
No tangible benefits
Persad-Bissessar said if the Government was so concerned about local government reform as a feature of independent T&T, they should give it the constitutional protection it needs rather than leave it to a Government that will use its simple majority to postpone elections as was done.
She said on three occasions, the PNM has used local government to deprive people of their right to vote.
Persad-Bissessar said further that the Government extended the life of the local government councils to implement reform, but to date nothing has been done.
“Name me tangible things that have been done. Nothing has been done,” she said.
She expressed concern that with full proclamation of procurement legislation, the municipal corporations will face further issues and delays as all service providers must be registered with the procurement regulator, and nothing has been put in place.
“So when the honourable Prime Minister comes here today and talks about local government reform...where is the schedule? They have done nothing since they postponed the elections,” she said.