RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

Any woman who has been threatened should leave before that threat becomes a reality.
These were the words of caution by Janelle Yarde-Blackman while speaking with the media yesterday at the home of her ex-husband, Kester “Congo” Williams, at Hibiscus Drive in Edinburgh 500.
Williams, 47, was found dead yesterday morning, on a couch in the living room of his home.
In a nearby corridor was the body of his wife, Sharsa David, 47.
David appeared to have been shot twice.
Williams had a gunshot wound to the head.
It is suspected that Williams killed his wife and then took his life.
Police were told that around 9.12 a.m. residents of the area heard gunshots, and notified the police. When they arrived, they found the bodies of the two.
Williams was a member of the T&T Coast Guard (TTCG) and the holder of a licensed firearm.
Speaking with the Sunday Express at the scene yesterday, Yarde-Blackman said while she was saddened by the deaths of both David and Williams, she was not surprised.
“I will say to women in these situations—don’t wait. I had one threat and I left. I didn’t wait for the lash or physical abuse. I had one threat and I left. You cannot be in your bed and they tell you—if you go out with anybody else, I am going to kill you. And you hope it gets better from there, and it will become right. It doesn’t get right. It won’t ever get right.
“So, I want to warn women: don’t wait. This here is not going to be the last time such a situation will happen in this country because people like to think it won’t happen to them. But, don’t wait. Don’t take that chance. And I want to say, too, that if women are coming to family members and letting them know what is happening, I would advise them not to take sides. This is not a situation to say, ‘no, he will never do that’, or ‘he didn’t mean it’.
“No. Don’t take sides. If you want to help, the best way to do so would be taking them to counselling, or getting them professional support. Picking sides and talking people businesses in public simply just doesn’t help,” Yarde-Blackman said.
Last conversation
Yarde-Blackman noted that she had a 20-year-old son with Williams, named Jabari, who lived with her.
She recalled the last conversation she had with Williams was on Friday, when he came to drop Jabari at her home in Arima.
“The last conversation I had with Kester was last night (Friday). He dropped Jabari home and he was very pleasant and was very normal. I asked Jabari today (Saturday) if he said anything or was distraught about anything, in any way, and he said no.
“His father was normal and he was fine. I was using these small talks with Jabari this morning before I got home with him and broke the news to him because I wanted to see what he could recall before the onset of the news. He said his father was fine, they ordered pizza, and it was a typical day. It was nothing out of the ordinary. And then hours later, we were informed of this incident,” Yarde-Blackman recalled.
She noted that when she got the news of Williams’ death, she took steps to ensure Jabari’s phone was removed from him so she could tell him what happened.
“He was not at home at the time, he was at work. And I didn’t want him to find out via social media or WhatsApp, or anything like that. You know how fast information spreads. And I didn’t want anyone to randomly call him. I wanted the information to come from me.
“When I told him, he was strong he asked about his grandmother and how she was holding up. And he maintained that strength all morning. It was only when he arrived here at the scene, he broke down, crying. That was some hours later. So, my priority now is him—to ensure that his support his there and he knows that it is there,” Yarde-Blackman said.
She told the Sunday Express one of the first things Jabari questioned was what this situation would mean for him.
“At this point, he is only now starting to feel it and I know it will soak in more. Because one of the things he told me today was, ‘Mommy, this will tarnish my name.’ And I said, ‘No, son, you can now right what has been wronged.’ He was concerned on how it will affect his future. I told him that whatever went wrong, he was not his father, he was the one in that situation. But he can learn from what went wrong and be a better man,” Yarde-Blackman said.
Neighbours:
They were the
sweetest couple
Neighbours, however, told the Sunday Express the deaths have left them shaken. They said Williams and David were “the sweetest couple”, and were always smiling and friendly.
“They were together about five years. And I can tell you on one hand how many times I would have even heard a raised voice from that home. They were always so chilled and friendly. But I guess still waters run deep, and you truly never know what others are going through,” one woman told the Sunday Express.
It was noted that yesterday they heard an explosion, and then saw David’s daughter run outside, screaming. They then heard two more shots.
Upon checking, they found Williams on the couch, and David lying face-down in the corridor of their home.
“We called the police and the ambulance one time, and I will say they reached within minutes. Ten, if so much. But by then, it was too late. Both of them had died,” the woman said.
Previous incident
Williams made news in 2020 when he was shot in the head, at the same home.
He told police he had just left the shower when he made a safety check of his handgun on a night-stand at the side of his bed. He said he took the gun from the holster and placed it on the night-stand.
At that moment, his dog pounced on him. He said he slipped because he was wet from the shower.
He said he lost his balance and grabbed the night-stand, in an attempt regain his balance.
He said he heard an explosion and realised he had been shot in the head.
He fell unconscious. His wife took him to the Chaguanas health facility.
The doctor treated him for a cut to the left side of the head.
He was eventually treated and discharged.
TTCG offers condolences
In a press release the TTCG yesterday noted it was aware of the reports surrounding the deaths of Williams and his wife. It said it would give the Police Service support with investigations into the matter, and it offered its “sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those persons involved in this regrettable situation and assures the public of its continued dedication to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and to the rule of law and order through co-operation with agencies within the National Security framework”.