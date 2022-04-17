RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

The increase in fuel prices could not have come at a worse time. This is the consensus among parents interviewed by the Sunday Express last week as they prepared for the full reopening of schools on Tuesday.

Schools across the country will reopen fully for the first time in over two years since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. Secondary schools have been operating on a rotation basis for the past term, with a blend of both in-person and online teaching, while at the primary level, only Standard Five pupils who were preparing for the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assesment (SEA) exami­nation had been able to return to the physical school environment.