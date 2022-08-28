RUSH FOR BABY X

Many people have called the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT), seeking to adopt the baby girl who was found abandoned at the San Fernando General Hospital last week.
In an interview on Friday, CATT adoption manager (Ag) Renee Neptune told the Sunday Express the baby girl is doing well.
“The baby is doing fine medically. No one has visited the hospital to actually ask about the baby in relation to a family member or anybody coming forward, so we wait until the doctors clear her medically,” she said.
Last Monday, Emanuel Pierre told the Express he had gone for a job interview at the institution and found the baby in a black garbage bag while he was walking along the corridor. He said the bag moved and he heard child-like sounds.
He reportedly opened the bag to find the baby, wrapped in a yellow blanket and with a hat on her head. He said there was also a baby bottle and a note asking that the baby be cared for.
CATT emergency response unit manager Valerie Mohammed Metivier explained the Authority’s role in cases of abandoned children to the Sunday Express.
“When the Authority receives a call of a child being abandoned or left somewhere, the emergency response unit responds to those reports. In this case, the child was left at the hospital, so it was in an institution that provides care.
“If the child is left on the side of the street or anywhere else, the child would be taken to seek medical attention to ensure that the child is well, and most times the baby would actually stay at the institution for a while until the doctors clear the baby medically.
“The police are also involved because they have to do their criminal investigation. Once the baby is cleared medically and nobody would have come forward to say ‘I know this baby’...then we will have to seek placement for that baby. It may be in foster care, it may be in a children’s home. We prefer foster care because of the age and the situation,” she said.
‘We won’t judge you’
Mohammed Metivier said people should not feel afraid to come into the Authority to discuss options for a child they cannot care for.
“We are not going to judge you. We would not be judgemental of the situation. We meet you where you are. Allow us to offer some assistance. Give the child a sense of belongingness, a sense of family. When you abandon a child, that child will never know their biological parents. There will never be an opportunity to form that relationship, even after adoption.”
She said giving up a child is a traumatic experience.
“I don’t think it is an easy thing for somebody to give up a child. It must have been something that happened that would have changed the person’s mindset in keeping the baby.”
Mohammed Metivier noted there has been an increase in calls to the Authority over the pandemic period from persons who say they are unable to care for their children. She said this may be due to job loss, or loss of a parent or caregiver to Covid-19.
Whatever the reason, she said the Authority’s doors are open for persons to come in and discuss options.
“If it is a financial situation, there are agencies that can provide financial support and grants, once you qualify. If all fails and there is no support system, then the conversation would be had with the adoption unit with regards to giving up the child and what arrangements can be made.”
She said the Authority had one case of an abandoned baby girl in 2020 and that child has since been placed with a family. “She is doing fine, hitting her milestones,” she stated.
The CATT will be kicking off its Adoption and Foster Care Awareness Month activities next month, which Neptune said is an opportunity to connect more with the public.
“We want people to feel comfortable coming to us and discussing these things. We want to eradicate that stigma that has been placed on placing a child for adoption,” she said.
Selfless options
Meanwhile, CATT is reminding the public there are safe ways to give up a child if a person feels they can no longer care for their children.
Neptune said the incident of the baby being abandoned highlighted the need for people to be aware of the proper avenues to give up a child.
She said many people want to adopt a child, but they outnumber the children available for adoption. “Adoption is an option and it is a very selfless option,” she said.
“But we do not have a pool of children readily available for adoption. Right now our list of persons who want to adopt outweighs the list of children that we have available for adoption,” she added.
She said many of the children in children’s homes are not candidates for adoption, as they are there by court orders or other circumstances where parents have not relinquished their rights.
“This is why we use this opportunity to encourage persons that adoption is an option instead of abandoning a child. Come to us and let us find a safe, loving, caring home for that child,” she said.
Neptune said adoption is permanent, once the birth parents relinquish their parental rights and sign consent forms.
“It is a forever family that this child would be placed in, and the families that we are placing the child with would have gone through a thorough psycho-screening process, and they would have been approved by our adoption committee through security and background checks. We examine the home and the environment they live in to ensure that it is a loving, caring environment that the child will be placed in,” she said.
Once the child is placed with a family, monitoring visits are done to ensure the child’s well-being and adaptation to the new family.
Neptune, however, said if a person indicates they would like to give a child up for adoption, it is not an immediate process. According to this country’s adoption laws, the parents must be given six weeks to consider their choice, or if other family members would like take the child into their care.
“So they are given that six-week period before signing consent,” Neptune said.
People giving their children up for adoption will also receive counselling and support so they will have peace of mind about their decision.
Neptune said there have been parents who relinquished their parental rights and gave a child up for adoption, then changed their minds.
She said in these cases, if the child has not already been placed with another family, the child can be returned to the biological parents, but only after a thorough assessment.
Foster care
an option
Adoption is, however, not the only option, according to Anjuli Tewari, CATT foster care team lead.
Tewari said foster care is the middle ground, as a child cannot be put up for adoption right away, even in circumstances where they have been abandoned.
“The child cannot be adopted right away, as investigations have to be done to look for the family of the child. We have to make sure we rule out everything because nobody wants to put a child up for adoption unless we are certain of the background of that child.
“That’s where foster care comes in. We are able to provide that temporary care arrangement while things are going on in the background.”
Foster care is also an option for persons who feel they are unable to care for their children but do not want to give them up permanently.
“Some people are confident that adoption is the choice they want, but some people are on the fence about it,” Tewari noted.
“They are unable to care for their child and maybe need some time to get their life back on track... foster care is an option for them. Because when a child is placed in foster care, they are not giving up parental rights. They are still involved in the child’s life, they still get to see the child, meet with them and have that relationship with them.”
She, however, said foster care is not a baby-sitting service and one cannot simply come back and say they are ready to take back the child. They have to go through assessments and investigations to determine if they are able to adequately meet the needs of the child before the child is returned to their care.
“We have a list of approved foster care providers. These are persons who applied to the Authority, who did their assessments which included background checks, psychological assessments, home assessments. These are persons who are deemed safe and they have been approved by the board,” she said.