RUSH FOR FOOD

As anticipated, hundreds of people assembled outside the Living Water Community (LWC) early yesterday morning to collect hampers, but hundreds more left disappointed as the process was suspended.
As early as 11 o’clock on Thursday night, throngs of people congregated outside the charitable institution on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. By 8.30 a.m., police said volunteers had distributed about 700 hampers, although they estimated the crowd to be about 1,200.
Police confirmed a lack of social distancing caused the suspension, saying: “They have hampers, but it getting too difficult to control people. They have decided to stop giving out hampers. People are not being kind to the elderly.”
The crowd had also become unruly.
At the entrance to the building, LWC co-director Rosemarie Scott said: “That’s it for today. We are not giving out anymore today. Check at the parishes.”
Although Scott gave the directive, several people, though disappointed, stayed in the queues. Some people told the Express they had waited “patiently” for about five to six hours to get a hamper, which contained items like toilet paper, butter and crackers. People shared desperate tales of struggle, lack of food and money even before _COVID-19.
Barataria resident Majouki Mohammed said his mother, Ameena Mohammed, has a card from Living Water.
Propped against the wall, he said: “She has been getting help for ten years. She is sick. I tried to get help, but I did not get through. I have no money. I can’t work now.”
A large number of women had also turned up, including Picton Hill (Laventille) residents Ray Ann Thomas, Linda McClathie, Liz Williams and Ray Ann Gran,t who expressed gratitude for the hampers they received.
Volunteer Derek Lee said: “Some of the people are regulars. We always help. We are recording new people and families. We are doing it properly. So they would not get double hampers.”
Hundreds of people had to be turned away on Wednesday morning by LWC, as hampers ran out. The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) came to the rescue on Thursday and donated $150,000 to LWC to purchase hampers for distribution.
New phenomenon
Commenting in the aftermath of hundreds being turned away politely around 8.30 a.m. without any hamper, Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon said: “Living Water Community is faced with a new phenomenon. People who had their jobs and were able to support themselves are now unable to do so. We just have to respond to the new phenomenon.”
Gordon also said the way forward was “decentralising the humanitarian outreach into the 61 parishes and communities”.
On the issue of decentralisation, Gordon said the process “would begin over the weekend, and it was necessary to get the word out to the people who are turning up outside Living Water.”
Having suffered income loss as a result of COVID-19 stay-at-home measures, people have also sought financial and food assistance from the Finance Ministry, Social Development Ministry and Regional Corporations.
Asked about Living Water Outreach, Gordon said: “People have been flocking to Living Water because it was the first to respond. The nation owes a debt of gratitude to Living Water. But we don’t need to have 2,000 people lining up. There are several places where people can receive help. We need to decentralise and make sure we can help in many places.”
On the way forward, Gordon added: “People would be met in their villages and communities. We would decentralise, so they would not have to come to a central point. We have already sent food into all the parishes. We are giving out food to people who were not hungry before. They are hungry now.
“We would no longer have a rush of anyone outside Living Water. People can receive food in their community. We are delivering at other stations.”