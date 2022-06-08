RUSH FOR JOBS

MORE than 2,000 applicants for Royal Caribbean cruise line jobs swamped the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) yesterday, hoping to be selected for jobs on board.
Ignoring all social distancing protocols, men and women, both young and old, spent hours in the hot sun hoping to be interviewed, but were unsuccessful as many never got a chance to reach the NAPA’s auditorium in Port of Spain.
Last month, Ministry Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding for 2,000 Trinidad and Tobago nationals to be placed in 500 categories catering to various skill levels, such as deck officers, electrical and engine room-type positions, casino operations, culinary management, food and beverage operations and guest services, information technology, entertainment and housekeeping.
When the Express visited NAPA yesterday at lunchtime, the lines snaked around the building, and some people were huddling in one spot, expecting to be called inside, while many left with disappointed faces, grumbling that they wasted their entire day.
Lester Thomas from Diego Martin, who applied for the beverage operation position, said he arrived at 7 a.m., two hours before the recruitment fair started, and at 11.45 a.m., he was nowhere near the door to enter the auditorium.
“This was poorly managed, and no official was coming out to give us any update as to why the lines weren’t moving. I was so excited when I saw the ad as it was always my dream to work on a cruise ship, and to see how disorganised yesterday’s event was disappointing. However, I will go to Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Wednesday (today) at 9 a.m. and, hopefully, I am successful down there,” Thomas said.
Poor management
Esther Khan from Woodbrook said she and her boyfriend arrived at 6 a.m., and at 1.30 p.m., they were still in the line.
“You must expect a recruitment fair to be oversubscribed; we are now coming out of a pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, so they are eager to grab something that suits their skill sets. I was working at a popular restaurant, but had to leave as I was not vaccinated at the time, so when I saw the ad on social media, I applied for a culinary management position. This could have been handled differently,” Khan lamented.
Cherisse Matthews from San Juan, who applied for a room service position, said from the onset it was handled badly as there was no proper formation of lines and no official to guide people when they arrived.
“What also happened is that persons who did not apply online, as was told in the ad, showed up without any documents that were required, so that caused the long lines and backlog, but if a number system was put in place and you had two lines, one for applicants who applied and the other for persons now applying, this would have ran much smoother, Matthews said.
At 1.45 p.m., an official on the PA system announced they had reached their limit and asked people to return on Friday as police were concerned with the numbers and non-adherence to social distancing.
High level of interest
A media release from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts yesterday afternoon said the ministry was pleased with the overwhelming response to Royal Caribbean Group’s Seafarers Recruitment Programme.
It noted because of yesterday’s response, the Royal Caribbean Group will stay on an extra day at NAPA.
Therefore, applicants who were not processed yesterday are advised to return to NAPA on Friday.
Minister Randall Mitchell said, “Royal Caribbean Group set a target of at least 2,000 persons, however, the numbers that turned out today is more than expected. This response is an indication of the high level of interest in this excellent opportunity.”
Mitchell said the ministry sees this initiative as a means of supporting economic recovery and reducing the unemployment rate that developed as a result of the pandemic.
“We continue in our commitment to ensure that those who are trained in areas such as hospitality, food and beverage management, culinary arts or in the field of entertainment are afforded the opportunity to work with one of the largest cruise lines in the world,” he remarked.
Applicants are reminded that to be considered for the interview process, they must have proof of a completed online application, a police certificate of character or the application receipt, a valid passport or proof that they have applied for passport renewal, and a printed copy of their résumé.
Today the recruitment fair will be held at SAPA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Thursday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Scarborough, for the same time as mentioned.