Rush for testing as fears mount

TERRIFIED they may be Covid-19 positive, symptomatic people have been flocking to health centres as health officials rush to make room in treatment and step-down facilities around the country.
Several people who had Covid-19 symptoms had to wait almost all of Monday night under a tent at the health centre in Chaguanas.
Testing sites are seeing large numbers of people coming in, most with underlying health issues including non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The past two days have seen an accumulation of crowds at some health clinics including Chaguanas and Couva, where people with respiratory problems were being treated on the spot with oxygen tanks even before their Covid-19 test results were returned.
The Express was told by one patient who had trouble breathing that in addition to staying almost overnight under a tent, it was discovered hours later that her oxygen tank was not working.
The patient had not yet received Covid-19 test results yesterday morning when she was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.
She complained that the Chaguanas tent was not properly secured.
She said a homeless man had entered the tent (where only women were staying) during the night and had threatened them.
There was no security guard present during the night, she said.
Chief executive officer at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas said yesterday the health officials at the helm of the Covid-19 fight have indicated that efforts are being made to expand treatment and step-down facilities, the latest being a step-down centre at Valsayn Teachers’ College.
Thomas noted that the Valsayn centre was set up within a matter of eight hours after it was requested last Sunday by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Patients had to be moved out of other treatment and step-down facilities in the parallel system before others could be moved in, Thomas noted.
One medical official with the Chaguanas Health Centre yesterday confirmed that some patients had stayed almost overnight from Monday evening into yesterday morning, before being transferred to the EWMSC.
These were mainly people whose range of tests also indicated existing NCDs or the onset of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart problems, the official said.
They were also displaying respiratory symptoms and in some cases, high temperatures, consistent with a Covid-19 positive status.
Many were younger people, the official said, adding that the centre has seen “a really significant increase” in the number of people seeking Covid-19 tests.
Thomas said the tents outside the health centre facilitate isolation of possible Covid-19 cases and how long a person stays in a tent awaiting results, is at this time dependent on the state of the parallel system.
“If you are showing symptoms, this is even more necessary,” Thomas said. “And the people coming into emergency tend to be those with NCDs. It is critical that we keep such people as far away, as possible from other patients,” he told the Express.
He noted the “thread” of events from the time a person approaches the emergency department with symptoms, until they are admitted into treatment, then a step-down facility.
He said “the length of stay of a segregated person would increase until that is resolved”.
The operationalisation of the Valsayn facility for less-sick patients will bring some ease to the treatment centres, including the Couva Hospital, Thomas said.
“We have been able to take in 20 patients into Valsayn who were waiting to move to Couva,” he said.
He also responded to the statement by the patient who stayed overnight in a tent at the Chaguanas Health Centre that a homeless man had entered the tent Monday night, threatened the women there and then taken a nap.
This was cause for concern, Thomas said, adding: “We are going to beef up security at these facilities anyway but this will be investigated.”