Rush to clear arrears

There were long lines at Water and Sewerage Authority service centres across the country yesterday as hundreds of customers rushed to pay outstanding debt in light of the Authority’s renewed debt recovery and disconnection programme.
Crowds gathered outside WASA’ St Joseph head office and service centres in Chaguanas and at Mon Chagrin Street in San Fernando.
The lines wrapped around the buildings as early as 7 a.m.
After WASA crews disconnected the water lines of delinquent residents in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas on Wednesday, customers in many other areas throughout the country said they feared the same would happen to them.
The result was an overwhelming number of queries and walk-in customers at branches yesterday, creating mass gathering and little social distancing.
From as early as 8 a.m. employees at the Authority told the Express that customers lined up at the commercial department at the head office, seeking information on their outstanding payments.
Customers were given printed bills showing their outstanding balances and then they paid at the cashier.
However, many customers complained that they did not agree with the balances owed and some said they were unable to make full payments.
Some customers also pleaded that WASA show its customers leniency especially during the pandemic.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Director, Customer Care Alan Poon King said customers who were disconnected had been owing the Authority prior to the pandemic, some for as much as eight years.
He said, “We did have crowds at various locations and we put additional resources in anticipation of this. The customers we have targeted have been owing for as much as eight years. It’s not disconnecting, it is a raid collection drive. We are encouraging persons to come in to pay or they can pay online which is much safer during this pandemic.”
When asked about customers who are begging for a grace period to pay their debts so they won’t be without water especially during the state of emergency, Poon King said, “In general, we do have arrangements, while we want to get full payments, customers can contact the Authority and we will put things in place so they can make payments. We are exhausting all avenues at the moment. The last resort at this time is disconnection. After that the next step would be selling properties but we won’t want to get into that,” he said.
He also said numerous attempts have been made by the Authority to contact customers and to encourage customers listed in the debt recovery programme to pay their outstanding fees, but to no avail.
When asked what areas would be targeted next, he said, “Trinidad and Tobago.”
Poon King admitted that the Authority does not have a perfect water supply system and as such is committed to ensure a better supply to all its customers.
He said going after debts and providing a better water supply are the Authority’s two main focuses right now.
Areas not randomly selected
Poon King said, “Our interest is not to disconnect but to have payments made. We do have payment arrangements where you can pay down and have an instalment-type of arrangement. We are going to be making arrangements to even have those arrangements less onerous on the customers with lower downpayments and a longer period to pay off the arrears while staying up to date with your current bill.”
He added: “Just to put the WASA bill in context. For a residential property, our rates are based on the taxable value of the property. The minimum rate is $80 per quarter and a maximum rate of $304 per quarter. The $80 per quarter equates to 89 cents per day for water for a household. On the upper end, the $304 would equate to just over $3.
“We are not looking to increase rates, that is not the drive at this time. All we want is for people to pay their arrears. If they are unable to do so at this time, we want them to contact us and make an arrangement,” he added.
Poon King said the number of customers in arrears is over 30,000.
“We are looking for persons who have relatively high outstanding arrears. We have several factors we take into account before we take any action. We are not disconnecting in an ad-hoc or crazy manner with anyone who is owing us money,”he said.
Poon King said Barataria, San Juan, and Chaguanas were not randomly selected for disconnection.
He said, “We looked at a number of factors. Two of the factors among several would be the level of water supply, and the level of indebtedness.”
Poon King noted that WASA would be continuing its debt recovery action in other areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
“The current programme that we are on is to have customers stay connected,” he said.
Punitive actions
In a release yesterday. WASA said it had begun debt recovery action against customers who have not paid their outstanding arrears nor made contact to do so.
WASA said its debt recovery actions commenced on Wednesday with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after numerous attempts to encourage those customers to pay, or make an arrangement to pay, proved futile.
“The Authority will be continuing similar actions in other areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago, towards collection of outstanding rates under the Water and Sewerage Act, under which the Authority can implement several punitive actions to recover payments including disconnection of service and sale of property,” it stated.
Customers can made payments online, through WASA’s service app, commercial banks, SurePay, Western Union and at WASA Customers Service Centres.
There were also long lines at Western Union branches and other WASA branches across the country yesterday.