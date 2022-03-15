A tsunami of tributes continued to pour in yesterday for late pollster, historian, author, social scientist Prof Selwyn Ryan, 86, who passed away at his home on Saturday night.
Citizens of all walks of life extended condolences to his wife Jan Ryan, son Kwame Ryan, head of the Academy of the Performing Arts at University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), family and loved ones on the passing of a “good citizen.”
The national community also expressed “shock” and “sadness” that Ryan had passed.
In a phone interview again yesterday, his dear friend Major General Ralph Brown, who was in Tobago, said: “I am in a much better shape today. Sello was more than my friend. He was my buddy.
I spoke to his wife Jan and they are doing okay. They are coping. Apart from the fact, Sello was an intellectual, he never lost the common touch. We drank a rum and coke every evening. Sello enjoyed his rum and coke. He did not care for fine blends when everybody was drinking whisky or Scotch.”
Brown also said he will be arriving in Trinidad on Thursday. He also said the funeral was tentatively set for Friday. “I wish I could I have gotten here earlier. I am there for Jan and the family. I don’t know how I will hold up for the funeral,” he said.
Other tributes
Professor Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran: “Selwyn Ryan will be remembered as one of most outstanding social scientists that passed through UWI’s Faculty of Social Sciences. He loved his university work as evidenced by his many research reports and books on our multi-ethnic society.
“In fact, the complications arising from the social and political structure of the society continuously attracted his deep interest so much so that he implemented a number of public opinion polls to help uncover and understand how our various ethnic groups think and feel about one another, especially at election times. He once jokingly told me we need a ‘new theory to understand the mysteries of Trinidad politics’.
“Such public interest ventures inevitably drew him into controversy, an experience he faced with scholarly fortitude. From my regular discussions with him at the Faculty, and as a sound academic, he seemed to enjoy the controversies.
Local politics intrigued Prof Ryan and this enthusiasm was generously shared with this students. In addition to his academic qualities, I developed a great regard for his broad-mindedness and generosity.
“When I joined the Faculty of Social Sciences, I met him and another very outstanding and mature intellectual Prof John La Guerre. It was a great delight and, for me, a very rewarding experience whenever the three of us met in lively conversation. Those days with Selwyn are what I now call the ‘good ole days’.
“He has left behind an impressive body of academic work and a large presence which I hope others will follow. I express deep sympathy to his wife, Jan, and family. During 1978, Selwyn and I wrote a column on alternative Sundays for the Sunday Express. He was an inspiration in that regard.
Former prime minister Basdeo Panday: “He has made a great contribution to our understanding of politics in Trinidad and Tobago. His thoughts were forthright. I think he honestly tackled the problem of race relations which has haunted us for so many years. Race relations haunt us to this day. The country owes him a great debt of gratitude in understanding race relations.”
University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) chairman Prof Clement Imbert: “I knew him very well in UWI, He also contributed to UTT. He was really a level-headed, consistent intellectual. He was prodigious in his writings, and his supervision of graduate students. As an academic, there was the ‘multiplier effect’ of his supervision of several postgraduate students. You could depend on independent, rational analysis of the socio-economic issues from Ryan.
His academia related to the real issues in Trinidad and Tobago in the context of our global space. In addition to his purely academic work, he engaged in several studies which are good and useful reports. He had a wealth of knowledge gleaned from working in different countries. He brought his vast work experience from continents like Africa to bear on the socio-political issues.”
UTT historian Dr Hollis Liverpool: “He was a gifted, hardcore intellectual. He worked with me at the Academy. He was there doing research on African businessmen on the Eastern Main Road from Port of Spain to Arouca. He wrote a book on them. It was published by UTT. It was one of Ryan’s lesser known books. It showed African businessmen made a great contribution to business enterprises.
“He was humble. He was quiet. He did not disobey orders. He never quarrelled. Some of the people who were sent there to do research had a bee in their bonnets. I learnt a lot from him, too. He loved to write. He loved to show where he got the information. He was a good man. A good citizen as iconic calypsonian Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) would say.
“Every Carnival Tuesday, he would lime with us near his building on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. He lime with us for the past 20 years. He would discuss the Carnival and the Carnival movement. I will miss him sorely. I hope we can restart the limes in 2023. We will have a toast in ‘Sello’s’ honour.”
Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The UWI: “Prof Selwyn Ryan’s contribution to the rise of The University of the West Indies as an excellent, ethical and activist academy sets him apart as a stalwart of scholarship and an icon of the academe. Over a period of four decades, this phenomenally dedicated doyen charted new ground in political science and stood his ground for the relevance and legitimacy of his discipline and institution. In this regard, we recognise and celebrate his intellectual and scholastic contribution to The UWI as it continues on a journey of service to the Caribbean people.
“Selwyn was not only a solid and reliable political scientist that left no stone unturned in the search for facts and truths but a splendid articulator of his empirical discoveries. He was a brilliant research empiricist. Theorising was not his preference.
His primary commitment was to enable society to clearly understand the issues at hand for purposes of shaping political policy and practice. We all looked to him for research discoveries to fuel discourses relevant to the nation-building project in Trinidad and Tobago. His evidence dominated the discursive space. He shaped our understanding of the politics of divisive democracy and centred the university’s voice with dignity and respect.
“His substantial contribution transcended the St Augustine campus and the indigenous environment. He was a Caribbean character with a regional mentality that defined his role as a ‘One UWI’ intellectual icon. He was at home on the Mona campus where he bonded with contemporaries such as the late, legendary political scientist Prof Carl Stone. To watch them in action across the ‘UWIverse’ was to observe Caribbean intellectualism at its finest and most effective.
“Selwyn gave his all to and for us. He wrote with sophistication, not only about the systems and structures of governance, and the character of the political culture. He was sympathetic of the plight of the marginalised.
He wrote about the plight of the ‘sardines’ in the ‘shark-dominated’ Caribbean waters. There was no horizon beyond his willingness to confront. In this regard he served as a major mind within our regional intellectual civilisation.
“Our distinguished colleague was an outstanding researcher, writer, teacher and administrator. We thank him for his superb innings at the crease and wish him a blessed journey to the ancestral pavilion. I join with Principal Brian Copeland and colleagues at the St Augustine campus in offering condolences to his family and loved ones on behalf of the regional and global community that is The University of the West Indies.
Roman Catholic vicar general Fr Martin Sirju: “He is an eminent scholar and a prolific writer. He performed an important function for religion and religious people. Sometimes, as clerics from different religions, we perceive things from a community point of view. It’s myopic. It is important to view religion from a social point of view. The role of social scientists is important.
“He wrote extensively on race relations in this country. Race and religion intersect. His insight was beneficial to religious bodies as well. He examined the voting patterns of different religions. Social scientists have an important role. We have a ‘pew forum’, and, there are quite a number of social scientists on it. It’s an organisation in America. It would be nice if we had our own ‘pew forum’.
“Religion is important here. Clerics and the society can read our religious pattern from a sociological point of view and lend some advice. I agree young scholars must emulate Ryan and contribute to the knowledge, literature and research.”
Former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing: “Selwyn Ryan was really one of the finest sons of Trinidad and Tobago, who left a clearly defined track record. Whether you agreed with him or not, he did his work consistently. You must be grateful when people have done their work in pursuit of excellence. He might have erred in some of his undertakings, but he always strove for excellence. His long list of contributions and books stand out as a testament.
“Ryan stepped forward and elected to do polls to guide us on the good, bad and ugly.
Our politicians and many people did not agree with him at all times but he did what needed to be done. He is a pioneer. We have a responsibility to recognise people who pursue excellence. He is one person who pursued it relentlessly. Ryan was a good man. I tip my heart to his excellence.”
Chief executive officer of North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas: “I was saddened to learn about his passing. He was a quintessential Caribbean man. We owe a debt of gratitude to him for his stellar contribution. Our society has to adopt the most positive recommendations for a just, moral and equitable society.”