Ryan’s funeral set for today

Hybridising Our Constitution

prolific author: Selwyn Ryan

 Mark Fraser

The funeral of political scientist and pollster, professor emeritus Selwyn Ryan will take place today.

The service will be held at St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to give a tribute at the funeral and the eulogy will be delivered by Ryan’s former editor and research assistant, university lecturer Dr Roy McCree.

Cremation will follow at the St James Crematorium.

“Professor Ryan died at his home on Saturday, March 12, at 9.29 p.m., surrounded by Mrs Jan Bocas-Ryan, his beloved wife of 40 years, and other members of his family. He had been away from public life for the past three years and in the care of his wife and medi­cal professionals as his health deteriora­ted due to Parkinson’s disease and restricted eyesight,” a statement from his family said.

Bocas-Ryan said she was humbled by the outpouring of sympathy she continues to receive from many people whose lives her husband had touched throughout his life.

She said he will be sorely missed by his family, numerous friends and academic colleagues.

Ryan was the author of 26 books which focused on the modern history of Trinidad and Tobago.

He was also chairman of the Public Utilities Commission and retired as director of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Research at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine (The UWI).

He was also a former columnist with the Sunday Express, an avid Carnival masquerader and lover of steelband music, the statement noted.

