Sad life of a people

The displacement, anxiety and discomfort brought on by chronic water shortages resulting from the La Soufriere volcano eruptions tell the sad tale of life for many Vincentians today.
While commerce is continuing on the streets in Kingstown, the capital, with little evidence that St Vincent is experiencing constant eruptions and chronic ash-fall, the contrast is stark and heart-wrenching on the windward side of the island.
Argyle International Airport remains a virtual ghost town as the entire runway is covered in ash and the roads are akin to a cowboy trail, with dust flying in every direction, raising concerns about increased respiratory ailments.
Schools, which are revered as centres of learning and childhood memories, are now symbols of displacement as railings are lined with the laundry of evacuees.
Still, people who have found a haven in these shelters try to maintain some semblance of normalcy, having no idea when they will be able to return home or even if they have a home go back to.
Perhaps the saddest sight of all was that of parents and children gathering at standpipes with buckets and bottles, hoping to get any trickle of this precious commodity that may find its way through the pipes.
“It has really been horrible. I am not afraid to tell you that I have not had a proper bath in four days. All I can do is wipe myself and my children off when the day comes.
“We are here at the standpipe because this is the only place that we can get some water for about an hour or two every few days.
“It is really not easy living like this because I have to walk from ’round in Mount Grennan to the standpipe in Sanssouci just to get some water, and then I have to carry it back on my head,” said an emotional Shernelle Dabreo, who spoke to the Weekend Nation while in the queue to collect water at the standpipe at Sanssouci this week.
Forgotten town
In Colonarie, a community in the constituency of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, a Barbados Nation team arrived just in time to see one man willing the last drops of water to flow through the pipes.
Others who were also in line hurriedly left in search of any other possible sources.
Yesterday, the island’s prison chief warned that if the situation became worse, they might have to ask regional neighbours like Barbados to house some of the 204 inmates at one of the jails located in the Orange Zone.
Superintendent of Prisons Timothy Stenson Hazlewood said it was close to capacity, and with the immediate threat of ash and lack of water, conditions were becoming very difficult.
The police, too, said they would be looking for regional help with security for shelters and in the danger zones, as well as protecting supplies.
For those willing to speak, the consensus was that residents on the windward side of the island had been forgotten, as a relatively steady water flow had returned to the capital and its immediate environs.
“We really feel as though they forget about us out here. Since the Soufriere blow last (week) Friday, we can’t get any water.
“We are hearing about some places getting water sometimes when the day comes, but we can’t get any water at all in our houses,” said Althea King, who was a part of the large group washing down vehicles at a spring at North Union.
Her sentiments were echoed by Marcia Weekes, who complained that she was housing 21 evacuees, but was yet to get any assistance with either water delivery or water flow.
Water has been a scarce commodity in the island following the volcano’s eruption, with ash-fall contaminating major supply reservoirs, lakes, rivers and streams. On Wednesday, general manager of Central Water and Sewerage Authority Garth Saunders addressed the situation.
“Our situation is getting better,” he said on the Face-to-Face programme with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio. “We are now on a more solid road to recovery in terms of restoring the water supply system.
“Apart from the four systems that are in the (danger) zone (around the volcano)—the four systems being Owia, Sandy Bay, Fancy and Hermitage—the water supply systems are generally back on and currently up to about 70 per cent.”
Stubborn people
Meanwhile, head of the St Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard, Commander Brenton Cain, said they had ceased evacuations, adding they would only be venturing out to rescue anyone still remaining in the Red Zone if it was a life-and-death situation.
“We started evacuations when the call was first made and residents from Mount Grennan were waiting patiently at a standpipe to get water.
“Those on the west coast went very well with the use of the ferries, but the trial that we have is in the east, as the facility to dock vessels is almost non-existent. So, we have had to use small boats going in and out.
“As you know we have a lot of stubborn people who may be judging from their experience in 1979,” said Cain.
“So even when the zone was declared a danger, we went up there for five straight days and we evacuated over 100 people. I don’t know if anyone else is still up there.
“We have stood down on these evacuations unless it is a dire emergency because we have fibreglass vessels, which could be melted by the pyroclastic flow to the sea.”
