‘Sad, real sad’: Diver’s family unhappy

Not much hope and trust in the Government.

This is the sentiment of Joseph Henry, father of Yusuf “Buffy” Henry, one of the deceased divers in the Paria tragedy, following the announcement by Energy Minister Stuart Young that chairman of the Commission of Enquiry Sir Dennis Morrison QC had resigned “for personal reasons”.

Henry told the Express on Thursday, following the announcement by Young, that the incident and everything that followed was like a hot bag. “A big man from OSHA resigned. I believe 14 of them resigned, so it’s like a hot something that they can’t handle. I’m a small man and I haven’t got much hope and trust in the Government and the system,” Henry said.

He said the new turn of event is like the further pushing of a knife into the backs of the relatives who are seeking justice.

“It’s sad. It’s real sad. And the hard part about it is that my son died and he has four children and it’s only their mother with them now,” he added.

Attorney Prakash Ramadhar, who is legal counsel for some of the relatives, said he found it disturbing that Morrison had resigned and for whatever reason. “Certainly (I think) it will not be a delay in getting this going in relation to the Commission of Enquiry, and that the replacement is brought up to speed as quickly as possible so that the Commission can sit and start the work, so that the population will have a better idea as to what really transpired there.

“As we have always indicated, the purpose of that really is a wider ambit to ascertain the facts and also to work through new protocols to ensure that similar occurrences are not repeated. However, we are working to very soon be filing actions against both Paria and LMCS in the courts, so we really do hope to bring that to a quicker conclusion. And the Commission of Enquiry, of course, we hope to have it speedily undertaken,” he said on Thursday.

He said their legal pursuits will not be affected by the Commission’s work.

LMCS is the contracting firm that hired the five divers to perform the work at Paria. Four of the divers died in the February 25 incident.

At Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, Young also announced that Morrison had been replaced by Jamaican-born QC Jerome Lynch to head the CoE.

