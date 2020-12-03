Saddam calls on minister to apologise

National Security Minister Stuart Young “deceived” the Parliament by telling citizens that engineers from the Netherlands were afraid to fly to Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid fears.
He therefore owes both the engineers and the people of this country an apology.
This according to Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, who yesterday said Young was aware of the exemption he gave to Santa Claus “but deliberately chose to hide the exemptions he gave to the persons responsible for repairing our naval assets”.
“Minister Young must apologise to the engineers who travelled to our country during the pandemic and he must apologise to the nation for grossly misleading the Parliament and the population.
“Apart from being incompetent, he has now shown a propensity to cover his failures with untruths,” Hosein stated in a release.
Hosein said Young’s comments in the Parliament were a “blatant lie and gross misrepresentation of the truth” to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Barataria/San Juan MP noted that the Dutch ambassador confirmed one of the engineers had been here since October and another one came into the country in November.
“Minister Young has painted himself in an inescapable position where he will not be able to get away from the lies and deception which he has perpetrated against the citizens,” stated Hosein.
“Minister Young would have been fully aware that the engineers were in the country since October. He would have been aware because he is the only person with the powers to grant an exemption for any person to enter the country,” he added.
Vessels status
Hosein stated it is the responsibility of the National Security Minister to tell the truth about the status of the vessels in charge of protecting T&T’s borders.
The taxpayers are the ones who funded these vessels and deserve the truth in this matter, he said.
He noted that last Friday he piloted a Private Member’s Motion to condemn the Government for its failure to deal with crime.
He noted further he took issue with the “gross incompetence” of the minister and his mismanagement of border security.
Hosein stated that central to the issue of border security is the minister’s ability to utilise the Coast Guard vessels and related assets to properly protect T&T’s borders.
The Express yesterday reported that engineers from Damen Shipyards have been in Trinidad since October this year, contrary to Young’s statement that they were afraid to fly here because of the Covid-19 virus.
The ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that an engineer flew here in October and was replaced by another in November.
Asked to respond to this, Young did not address why he said engineers were afraid to fly, but said the parts needed to repair the vessels have been delayed.
“The truth remains that due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Damen delayed what was required and they still have not supplied the parts required to maintain the vessels. In fact, Damen has not shipped the parts to Trinidad and Tobago as yet,” stated Young in response to questions from the Express.
—Anna Ramdass