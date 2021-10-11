Controversy continues to circle a purported indemnity agreement between Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson.
The issue was raised again in the Parliament as Opposition MP Saddam Hosein asked Al-Rawi if money was paid to Nelson from the budgetary funds allocated to the Office of the Attorney General.
Al-Rawi did not answer the question directly but accused the Opposition of engaging in pre-trial publicity in a bid to have former attorney general Anand Ramlogan “walk free” from criminal proceedings against him in the courts.
The heated tiff between Al-Rawi and Hosein took place yesterday during the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee which considered the allocation of $336.7 million to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs.
Hosein noted the line item “fees” and said this would encapsulate external legal counsel both in Trinidad and Tobago and foreign.
He noted that documents show that $75 million was spent in fees for 2021 and a further $44.5 million is allocated for 2022 for legal fees.
Hosein: Can the Attorney General...I don’t know if he’s conflicted in this matter, advise this Honourable House whether or not any of these fees in the amount of $44.5 million is to be paid to any British Queen’s Counsel by the name of Mr Vincent Nelson?
Al-Rawi: May I ask what on God’s earth the member means by “whether he is conflicted in this matter”?
Deputy chair Esmond Forde asked the AG if he wanted to go into such details.
Al-Rawi: Well it was a ridiculous question premised on that statement. In case I’m going on an angle that I ought not to, what does the member mean?
Hosein: I don’t know, Mr Deputy Speaker, in terms of whether or not the Attorney General had any agreement with this particular individual that we are seeing in the public domain.
Forde asked that a question be asked.
Hosein: I ask the question again, whether or not any of this $44.5 million is to be paid to QC Vincent Nelson in the fiscal year. It’s a simple question.
Al-Rawi: I thank the member for not knowing what he asked himself, for putting that on the record, and I will say quite squarely there is an obsession by the member for Barataria/San Juan and members of the Opposition to point out to certain persons, including the name just mentioned—Vincent Nelson, Queen’s Counsel—and I want to put it on the record the member has on many occasions asked about this particular gentleman, and I can say the gentleman is in fact a witness in criminal proceedings against the former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, that is a matter properly before the courts. This estimate of expenditure for the year is the projected estimate of expenditure. I will not encourage any fantasy or improper allegations by the member for Barataria/San Juan and he stands on his own in relation to his plight to try and raise matters in the public domain which in my view are intended to prejudice the fair trial proceedings and to cause Mr Ramlogan to walk free, and I say no more.
Hosein accused the AG of imputing improper motives and said further he is not prejudicing the case.
Hosein: It is a simple question whether any of this $44.5 million will be paid to Mr Nelson. It’s either yes or no. I don’t know why the Attorney General is running around this entire question? It’s a simple straightforward question, yes or no.
Al-Rawi: Mr Chairman, I have spoken in the English language on this microphone in a clear and precise and measured and slow fashion. If the member for Barataria/San Juan is incapable of understanding the English language he’s on his own.
Hosein: Yes or no, Mr Deputy Speaker.
Al-Rawi: Mr Chair, asked and answered.
Last week, at a post-budget news conference, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked whether Al-Rawi offered “inducements” to Nelson to turn State witness in the case against Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen and expressed concern over a leaked document purporting to be an agreement between Al-Rawi and Nelson.
Following this, Persad-Bissessar wrote to United Kingdom Attorney General Suella Braverman calling for an investigation into Al-Rawi with respect to a purported indemnity agreement with Nelson.
She called for a probe to also determine whether any laws were breached in the UK from the purported indemnity agreement.
In the letter, she noted that Nelson is a UK resident and was charged on May 2, 2019 for offences relating to money laundering and bribery.
She noted further that Nelson entered into a Plea Agreement, which was accepted by the T&T High Court and was subsequently sentenced in March 2020 and fined a total of $2.25 million.
Persad-Bissessar stated that Al-Rawi has neither disputed nor denied the authenticity or the accuracy of the said agreement.
Last week, in response to questions from the Express with respect to Persad-Bissessar’s concerns, Al-Rawi cited the sub judice rule and noted the matter with Ramlogan is before the court.
“It would be easy for me to rubbish Mrs Persad-Bissessar. Regrettably, however, your questions and the calculatedly scandalous and ridiculous allegations of Mrs Persad-Bissesar go into a discussion on issues before the courts,” the AG stated.
In his contribution to the budget debate on Friday, Al-Rawi said it is a matter of public record that Nelson is a main witness in certain matters before the court involving former members of Persad-Bissessar’s government.
He disclosed that he, too, wrote to the UK AG in relation to whistleblowing testimony provided to the T&T Government and in relation to criminal proceedings in this country and in the UK and if he were Persad-Bissessar, he would be afraid.