Saddam: How much were Mendes and Peterson paid?

Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has called for the legal advice given by Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson and Douglas Mendes on Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement to be made public.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Hosein said the sums paid to these two attorneys should also be disclosed.
Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi had said that Nelson’s indemnity agreement was settled by Mendes and Peterson.
Nelson is suing the AG’s office for over $100 million for breach of the said indemnity agreement.
Hosein said Peterson was actually involved in a matter where he fought to say that legal opinions should be disclosed in the public interest.
He referred to the judgement delivered on October 28, 2016 by Justice Peter Jamadar in a matter between the Planning Minister and the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry.
Hosein, reading from the judgment, said that Jamadar indicated that he was of the opinion that public interest, transparency and accountability benefits far outweighed any damage that may be caused to the principal of legal professional privilege by the disclosure of the documents sought.
He said Justice Jamadar said secrecy lies at the heart of dictatorship.
Hosein also criticised the Law Association’s statement on the Nelson fiasco, saying that the law body must call for a criminal investigation into all Government members involved.
The Law Association, he said, called on Attorney General Reginald Armour to answer questions where the answers are already in the public domain.
‘Govt manipulating system’
Hosein said he can answer some of the questions asked as he noted that the indemnity agreement shows that former AG Faris Al-Rawi was involved in the collection of evidence.
He said the schedule of legal fees laid in the Parliament showed that Nelson was the recipient of legal fees from the Government after he made the notarised statement and received $10.2 million and $768,000.
As to whether Al-Rawi negotiated a plea agreement within the exclusive remit of the DPP, Hosein said this is seen in the indemnity agreement which shows that Al-Rawi stated that he would recommend to the DPP that Nelson not be prosecuted.
Hosein said it is a rhetorical question to ask whether Al-Rawi entered into an agreement with a witness of a serious criminal matter involving a political opponent which requires the parties to conceal evidence from the Parliament.
Hosein said further that the Government was “manipulating” the system in the legislation it brought to Parliament.
He noted that in 2019 the Evidence Amendment Bill came to the Parliament which has a special majority requirement and therefore it was sent to a Senate special Select Committee which did a report.
Hosein noted that Nelson’s indemnity agreement was done in 2017 and the Bill was brought before former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen were charged.
He said in the legislation, the Government proposed at Clause 32- where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the identity of a witness should be concealed from an accused person and the public so as to protect the witness, any of his relatives – the court may grant a witness anonymity order.
Hosein said that Clause 2 of Nelson’s indemnity agreement says that the notarised statement and any part thereof will not be released into the public domain, parliamentary debate and that his name and information will not be disclosed to the public and parliamentary proceedings.
Hosein said Al-Rawi must be investigated for misbehaviour in public office as he called on acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to question the former AG and PNM members.
He said further that when one reads Nelson’s notarised statement it is a “fictional piece” of work and the writer would have a lucrative job in Bollywood.