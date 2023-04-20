Saddam in Eid drama

IN the face of an objection from Opposition MP Saddam Hosein over the Parliament sitting on Friday, Government Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said there is no insensitivity to the Muslim community and, in fact, there has been guidance by Muslim clerics on the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Hosein wrote to House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George yesterday, stating that a Parliament sitting on Friday is highly insensitive and inconsiderate to the Muslim community.
President Christine Kangaloo declared that the Eid-ul-Fitr public holiday will be observed on Saturday.
However, Hosein noted in his letter that Eid-ul-Fitr will commence on Friday depending on the sighting of the moon.
In his letter, which was also copied to Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis, Hosein explained that, after sunset of Thursday, April 20, Muslims will engage in the sighting of the new moon to usher in the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said, if the new moon is sighted, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr will commence and Eid Salaah (Prayer) will be held on Friday, April 21.
Hosein noted that if the moon is not sighted on Thursday, the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr will commence at sunset on Friday, April 21 and Eid Salaah (Prayer) will be held on Saturday, April 22.
He informed the Speaker that this would therefore mean there is a possibility that the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr can commence from sunset on Thursday, April 20 and continue on Friday, April 21.
Hosein added that even if the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will definitely commence from sunset on Friday and continue on Saturday.
“The declaration of the public holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr does not necessarily equate to the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. As the lone-elected Muslim Member in the House of Representatives, it is imperative that I bring this matter to your attention.
“I also acknowledge that the Parliament comprises staff members belonging to the Muslim community, who will also be engaged in preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr or participating in the celebrations. We must be mindful that Trinidad and Tobago is a multi-religious nation and always be respectful of each other’s beliefs,” stated Hosein.
He continued, “In this regard, I am constrained to register my dissent to the sitting of the House fixed for Friday 21st April, 2023. This obvious disregard for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is highly insensitive and inconsiderate to the Muslim community.
“I have also copied the Leader of Government Business as the Honourable Member is responsible for advising the Parliament on the fixing of sittings of the House of Representatives.”
ASJA update
on moon sighting
Imam Raffaic Mohamed, who is the The Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) public relations officer, stated in a release that if the moon is sighted on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr will commence on Friday.
He stated the birth of the new moon will take place on Thursday morning at 12.12 a.m. on the 29th day of Ramadan.
The imam said that if the moon is sighted, then the month of Shawwal will commence at sunset and accordingly, the first day of the new Islamic month will occur on Friday.
He stated that if the moon is not sighted, then the month of Ramadan will complete its 30th day on Friday, April 21.
Consequently, the new Islamic month of Shawwaal will commence at sunset, with the first day of the new Islamic month occurring on Saturday, April 22, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Another release from Darul Uloom T&T also provided the same information.
Robinson-Regis responds
In response to the Express about Hosein’s objection Robinson-Regis stated via WhatsApp:
“I note with interest the contents of MP Hosein’s letter. The Government is fully aware of the date of Eid and, in fact, it was after consultation with the Muslim clerics that the date of the Eid holiday was decided.
“By no means is the Government being insensitive. In fact, as you well know, schools are open on Friday, all Government offices are also open and so are all businesses.
“I am certain that MP Hosein recognises this and is only trying to politicise this religious observance, this is very unfortunate. It is interesting to note that on Monday the Chief Whip, Mr Lee, expressed no concern about this in his discussion with me upon receipt of the Order Paper as to the matters for debate on Friday. He expressed no concern about the fact that there was a sitting.
“Of course, the adjournment of the House is a Motion moved by the Leader of the House, so there is every possibility that we may adjourn before sunset. I hope that the members of the Opposition will be accommodating.
“I am also certain that in deference to his religion, MP Hosein would either not attend the sitting or if he does, will leave even prior to the adjournment.”