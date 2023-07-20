Attorney General Reginald Armour came in for criticism by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, who slammed him for giving “bad advice” to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, with respect to exemption orders and the procurement law.
Hosein was speaking during an extraordinary sitting of the Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, on the debate of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2023.
Hosein said the bill does three things—attempt to make an illegal act legal and correct a bad drafting of the act which was complained about.
“The third thing it does is to now create shortcuts for procurement practices in this country.... Madam Speaker, this is not Balisier House you dealing with, this is the treasury of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Hosein slammed the “feeble” defence proffered by Armour during his contribution to the debate.
“Madam Speaker, if we were in a courthouse, I would have asked for summary judgment for his claim to be dismissed totally, with cost,” he said.
The AG, he said, has admitted to the public that there is a drafting error in the law.
“We are here because (Armour) gave bad advice to the Member for Diego Martin North East (Imbert),” he said, as he noted that Imbert himself had said he got advice from the AG.
Said Hosein: “Madam Speaker, how many transgressions we will have from this Attorney General? When will the Attorney General assume his role as the AG and give good advice to this Government? He has been the Attorney General for almost a year and he cannot get it right!”
Hosein said former AG Faris Al-Rawi had never given this kind of advice.
He said further that Imbert is pretending that he was unaware that the orders he made were subject to affirmative resolution of Parliament.
Hosein read Hansard records from December 2020 which showed that Imbert, on two occasions, spoke about affirmative resolution.
Imbert, he said, is the most senior Cabinet member and he wants the country to believe that the order did not require Parliament’s approval.
“That is hogwash! Madam Speaker, the minister knew that he required parliamentary approval in order to promulgate those both orders exempting foreign services, exempting the orders for the Judiciary. He clearly knows, but he wants to throw the whole Cabinet under the bus,” Hosein said.
He noted that Imbert said the reason why he signed off on the exemption order for the procurement of goods and services for the Judiciary was because of a petition from the Judiciary to the AG to exempt and facilitate a jury trial.
Hosein said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar showed that the 15 items indicated in the Judiciary exemption order were not for a jury.
He said the Parliament is being asked to sign off and validate these expenses for the Judiciary.
“We don’t know who was awarded the contract. We don’t know the value of the contract. We don’t know what the contract provided, but you are asking us to approve it. Have some respect for the people of Trinidad and Tobago!” he said.
Hosein said it was bandied about that it cost some $9.2 million for the Caricom heads of government meeting.
Hosein said there was no explanation about this expenditure and who received these monies.
“You cannot simply ask this Parliament to simply approve $9.2 million of expenditure and we don’t know a single detail about it,” he said.
Hosein trashed the proposed amendments to the bill, saying the Government wants to spend taxpayers’ money without accountability and scrutiny.
A “decent Government”, he said, would have provided a schedule of the money spent and given the Parliament an account.
Said Hosein: “Many persons, Madam Speaker, can have assumptions that that money can be funnelled to election campaigns.”
Debate on the bill continued in the House of Representatives last night.
The bill was expected to be passed in the Lower House with the Government’s majority.
Today, the bill will be debated in the Senate where focus will be on the Independent senators.