Saddam slams Erla over tea party

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has come under fire for hosting a $300-a-ticket tea party on Sunday while Trinidad and Tobago is under “siege”.
Opposition MP Saddam Hosein raised the issue during the debate of a motion of no confidence in National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at the Parliament sitting yesterday at the Red House in Port of Spain.
Hosein noted an Express news report where a New Grant grandmother was found dead in her bedroom.
The report stated that around 9 a.m. on Friday, neighbours went to check on pensioner Odessa Constance, 76, in her home on Matiste Road in Hindustan and discovered her in a bloody state and unresponsive.
Hosein said now is not the time for the hosting of tea parties.
He said, “Today I tell the Commissioner of Police, policing is not a tea party! Get out and do the job! Get out on the streets and do the job! Crime is not fashionable, Madam Speaker. We have a granny just killed this morning, you are going to put on your fancy hat and go to a fashion show and tea party?”
The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Women had shared an invitation to the tea party and fashion show via social media.
The event entitled “Fresh Essence” is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Saaman Drive, St James, residence of the Police Commissioner and carded to start at 3 p.m.
The invitation advertisement stated that there will be a prize for the best hat and other giveaways.
Tickets for the event are only available for purchase from members of The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Women.
Hosein said he supports and encourages the women of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service but “timing right now is everything, our nation is under siege, all hands should be on deck,”.
Home invasions have been on the increase as he noted a recent spate across the country.
Hosein said that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar proposed the “stand your ground” law giving people the right to defend themselves in their home.