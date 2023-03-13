Safe houses for victims

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has received a positive response to his request for assistance with State housing for victims of human trafficking from Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
He said the request was made on behalf of the ministry’s Counter-trafficking Unit (CTU) and, “to her great credit, within two days, I received an affirmative response from Minister Robinson-Regis and I now have in my hand that response. And the executive at her ministry and the Ministry of Housing are now settling that arrangement.
“And, for all intents and purposes, we would have acquired some more space and that is good news for the CTU and certainly for our assessors in Washington who will see that we are taking efforts in protecting and caring for these persons,” he added.
Hinds noted that one of the problems police officers face when they break up human trafficking rings is finding facilities to accommodate human trafficking victims.
“Sometimes they (police) go in a place and they find 29 women in an apartment somewhere. So you find that whilst that is happening, they have difficulty in finding where to keep them safe because we have a duty under the law to care for them. They are victims. It’s not that they are prisoners. They are human beings. We have a constitutional standard to meet,” Hinds said.
He noted that in order to bring relief to the situation, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy established a new home for female child victims of trafficking in December 2022.
He noted that the provision of adequate accommodation for victims of human trafficking was one of the recommendations to T&T by the US Department of State in its July 2022 Trafficking in Persons report.
Hinds was speaking on the Eye on Dependency programme on i95.5 FM yesterday, hosted by Garth St Clair and Natasha Nunez.
T&T making best efforts
According to the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report for July 2022, Trinidad and Tobago remains on a Tier 2 watchlist for human trafficking for the second consecutive year, as it did not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
However, the report said T&T was making significant efforts to do so.
“These efforts included increasing investigations and prosecutions, identifying more victims, and expanding training to a broader range of stakeholders,” the report stated.
The report also noted that corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action, and that the Government did not take action against senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking.
Hinds said yesterday that the Government has been exerting its best efforts to move T&T from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
Tier 1 countries are those whose government fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
“As Minister of National Security faced with this report from the US and recognising that we want to move from Tier 2 watchlist to Tier 1, meaning full compliance, we would have studied this report line for line, word for word,” Hinds stated.
Investigations and arrests
There was furore in the Parliament three weeks ago when the Opposition MP Rodney Charles said the US report stated that T&T was still at Tier 2 watchlist because it failed to take action against ‘senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking’.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley countered that the report referred to current Members of Parliament but who were not on the People’s National Movement (PNM) benches.
In a subsequent interview with the Express, US Ambassador to T&T Candace Bond clarified that ‘senior Government officials,’ as referred to in the report, were employees on the Government’s payroll who were accountable to the people of T&T.
Hinds said yesterday that he was very happy that Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher had announced a probe into the allegations of human trafficking.
He said he believed this would signal to “assessors in Washington” that T&T was prepared to put anyone involved in human trafficking behind bars, even soldiers, coast guard officers, police officers and Members of Parliament.
“...We hope that they will be understanding that we ent covering up for nobody,” Hinds said.
Hinds reported that for the period April 2022 to March 2023, two investigations into law enforcement officers were launched.
“And the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) is actively involved in prioritising and working closely with the police to get these and other matters rolling. So it cannot be that the State is covering up any action on behalf of Government officials,” he said.
Hinds said there were eight human trafficking matters that were committed to stand trial in the High Court.
“There are 40 files between 2013 and 2022 submitted to the DPP by the police for the DPP’s consideration as to what will happen with these, because the Police work closely with the DPP.
“There are 54 preliminary enquiries at the Magistrates’ Court which, as we speak, are ongoing. The number of summary court proceedings, meaning at the Magistrates’ Court, there are seven of them as we speak,” he said.
He said, in 2021, police launched 65 investigations into human trafficking.
“We carried out 12 operations, meaning plans and so on, and I can tell you we have a more robust plan. They (police) have targets. The number of persons charged in 2021 was 14, covering 36 offences. Insofar as Government officials, three police officers were charged and their matter is currently before the court,” Hinds reported.
He added: “I don’t know why police with such frequency, but you know of course a police officer has access to quite some power. He has access to a marked vehicle so that if he chooses to be involved in criminality he could be more effective than somebody who didn’t have the powers he has.”