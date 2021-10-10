AS the “safe zone” policy takes effect today some establishments would not be reopening just yet.
Under the TT Safe Zone concept, businesses including restaurants, bars, gyms, water parks, cinemas and casinos will be allowed to open only to vaccinated customers. Workers on the compound must also be fully vaccinated and each business can only operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Anthony Sabga-Aboud, director of Global Brands, told Express yesterday that only three of 60 Rituals outlets would be reopening today for in house dining, while Wok N Roll, Pizza Boys and Church’s Chicken will remain delivery, curbside and drive-through for now.
He said 60 per cent of his workers are vaccinated, but there is still some hesitancy and that is being worked on.
Chief executive officer of Prestige Holdings, Simon Hardy said TGI Fridays would be opening for in-house dining on October 18 as some logistics still have to be ironed out regarding vaccination of staff.
“TGI Fridays will not survive without dine-in. It is a critical part of their business; that is what the focus is, to get TGI compliant. Pizza Hut will be ready later next week so the restaurants would continue to operate curbside and delivery,” he said.
Hardy admitted that since the announcement by the Government that only vaccinated workers are allowed, there has been an uptick of those going to get their vaccines.
“We are not forcing anyone to take the vaccines as it’s their right, but we have to comply with the Government’s mandate as I’m not going to pay that hefty fine of $25,000 for breach of policy.
TGI has placed ads for various workers and the requirement is that they must be fully vaccinated,” he added.
Why not 12 and under?
YAY Entertainment managing director, Joanna Rostant who owns the right to Chuck E Cheese in Trinidad which is located in Chaguanas said the restaurant would not be opening today as it does not make sense since most of their customers are 12 and under.
“It makes no sense opening up for curbside, as that does not suit our business model. It will be tough especially on my workers seeing we have been closed for the last 12 months, as the establishment falls under the entertainment industry,” she said.
Questioning the rationale for not allowing children into the safe zone, she said: “What in essence the people in authority are saying is that children under 12 are only allowed in unsafe zones. It’s ok for them to go to the mall, but it’s not ok to in-house dine, go to the water parks or Chuck E Cheese. These children have had to be indoors for over a year and because there is no vaccine for that category they are being penalised,” she remarked.
According to the local franchise holder, Trinidad Chuck E Cheese is the only one of 600 outlets internationally that is not open and is not allowed to have have children 12 and under on the premises.
“In the United States there is also a safe zone policy, but the children are exempted from this, so why is it this method could not have been adopted here. I’m all for vaccinations, but excluding the kids from this policy is very disheartening. I’m hopeful that good sense prevails, cause this is also having a physiological effect on them,” Rostant added.
Owner of Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Jenny Sharma said all is set at her establishment for the reopening of in-house dining.
“We welcome the opportunity to resume in-house dining in order to serve our loyal customers and keep our committed and dedicated staff employed. All our staff members are fully vaccinated and we are very meticulous about conforming to the prescribed protocols as we value our customers and we will leave any adjustments to the curfew hours up to the authorities who continuously verbalise that their decisions are based on the science,” Sharma added.
The show is on!
Ingrid Jahra, chief executive of CinemaOne Ltd, which operates IMAX screens in the country, said they are ready to welcome back their moviegoers.
“It has been five months and ten days that the cinema industry along with other sectors have been closed, so we are happy to reopen. All the theatres have been fully sanitised all Covid protocols remain the same, the only addition now is proof of vaccination and a form of ID,” she said.
Jahra is optimistic that current blockbuster movies will attract moviegoers in the coming weeks as they have been receiving great reviews internationally.
She is also hopeful as the vaccination numbers start to go up that children 12 and under will be allowed to come back to the movies and that the curfew hours can be adjusted to midnight.
Only vaccinated
police enforcers
In a news release on Friday, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob emphasised that only vaccinated officers will be assigned to police the safe zones.
“These officers will carry identification cards that will include a photo and will certify that they have been vaccinated. These cards will be issued and signed by the Commissioner of Police, after proof of vaccination has been verified,” he said.
Jacob added that in preparation for the rollout of the new guidelines, a meeting was held yesterday with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and other Ministry of Health officials where it was outlined that enforcement will be a coordinated effort that will include officers of the TTPS, Municipal officers and Ministry of Health Inspectors.
Last Tuesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh explained that businesses that qualify to be part of the Safe Zone Policy simply have to display the Safe Zone poster in order to be regarded as such.
Displaying the poster is an automatic agreement between the Government and business owners that they do intend to comply with all rules and regulations attached to Safe Zones.