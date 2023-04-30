Safety officer ‘in no hurry to return to work’

School safety officer Shaka Wallace says he is in no hurry to return to work at the Belmont Secondary School after being accosted by gunmen on the school compound on Friday.
Wallace, 43, told the Sunday Express he is traumatised over the incident and disturbed that something like that could take place in a school, around children.
On Friday morning, Wallace was making a routine patrol around the school compound, when he came face-to-face with the armed intruders.
He told officers he remained calm, as there was a class going on near where the gunmen were.
He said they told him to turn around, but by that time Belmont police had already been contacted and were on the compound.
Wallace told the Sunday Express one of the gunmen told the other to “give him one in he head”.
He said the reality of how close he came to death is now sinking in.
“Anyone can have any amount of training, knowledge and understanding, but when you are faced with unpredictable situations, there is no training manual for unpredictable things,” he said. “It has left its mark. It is etched in my memory. I am not in any haste to go back. I am just taking time to myself to recalibrate.”
Wallace said he was told the same gunmen were involved in a shooting earlier on, and were making their escape through the school when he encountered them. He said this demonstrated just how out of control T&T’s crime situation has become.
“I bounce up two gunmen in a place that was supposed to be safe, a school... it just shows that this environment can be infiltrated with people carrying loaded firearms. This is a real mess.”
He said he has not received any official offer of counselling, but was told there is an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) at the ministry if he needs it.
On Friday, the ministry acknowledged the incident and said police are investigating. The ministry condemned the attack as well as the bomb threat sent to dozens of schools on Friday.
Meanwhile, the incident at the Belmont Secondary School has affected the morale of school safety officers. This according to two officers who spoke with the Sunday Express under condition of anonymity.
One officer said school safety officers have to deal with school violence and indiscipline, a lack of proper equipment and other issues. She said their role in schools is crucial, yet they are not treated with priority by the Ministry of Education.
She said officers are on month-to-month contracts and have not been paid for two months. “The working conditions are deplorable. We are still working on 2007 salaries, and salaries have not been paid for two months,” she said.
“We don’t get sick days. We don’t get holidays, nothing like that. We have to deal with the school violence. They want us to come in before seven in the morning to watch the students come in. We are giving yeoman service and nothing is done with us in mind. Our morale is at an all-time low.”
Another officer attached to a “high-risk” school, said for years officers have been raising their concerns about security risks at that school, particularly with the perimeter fencing which can be breached easily.
He said officers are afraid to patrol the school compound at night because concerns about insufficient lighting have not been addressed.
“Every time we go to them they never have money,” he said.
“It is a high-risk school but when it comes to safety issues, they are dragging their feet.”
He said the incident at the Belmont Secondary School shows how vulnerable school safety officers are to attacks, and he called on the Ministry of Education to address their concerns.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly could not be reached for comment yesterday.