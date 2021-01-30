MONTHS before the controversial zipline project was discussed at the executive council of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the two Canada-born principals of the company that was eventually chosen for the job on a sole selective basis visited Tobago at the expense of the THA.
The zipline project was one of the main talking points of the THA election, with the PDP’s deputy leader Farley Augustine alleging during the campaign that $2.5 million had been spent by the THA on the project with only a rope to show for it.
Some analysts have argued that the allegations of mismanagement and corruption may have contributed to the ruling People’s National Movement losing four of the ten seats it held in Tobago.
Last Monday’s election resulted in the PNM and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) each winning six electoral seats.
Documents viewed by the Sunday Express indicate that Darren Hreniuk, described as a mountain climber, and Rick Graham, billed as a biologist, visited Tobago in early September 2014 to scout the island for an appropriate location for a “world-class canopy tour facility”.
Although the men stayed on the island for eight days, their claim to the THA was for hotel accommodation for one night at US$246.34 each.
Their total expenses for the trip amounted to US$745.64, for which Graham submitted a claim for reimbursement to the Assembly in June 2015.
Although the principals of Costa Rica-based Original Canopy Company visited Tobago in September 2014—during which they decided that a site at the Main Ridge Forest Reserve would be the ideal location for the canopy tour—the THA’s executive council only granted approval for the establishment of the facility on December 17, 2014.
At that meeting, the executive council approved the expenditure of $4 million to cover the total cost of the project.
When the Original Canopy Company submitted its detailed budget for the project in June 2015, it said the cost to the THA of the design, acquisition and installation of the zipline project would be US$531,610.
At the prevailing exchange rate of TT$6.37 to US$1, the cost would have amounted to TT$3.38 million.
The contract also included the reimbursement of previous costs to the tune of $400,000, including the September 2014 visit by the principals of the Original Canopy Company.
And the company made clear its projected cost did not include food, lodging and transport (both international and local) for six to eight builders for seven weeks.
Neither did the contract sum include the cost of food, lodging and transport (international and local) for two to three instructors for five weeks.
In a news release last Wednesday, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said he had been pursuing the zipline project for the last seven months “and investigations in the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation revealed that US$416,900 was paid to Original Canopy Tours, the company responsible for establishing the zipline project in Tobago”.
Dennis added he was “disappointed that the project was not completed to date although payments were made in accordance with the services agreement established between the parties.”
Late payments
The services agreement between the THA and OCT Enterprises, a British Virgin Islands company, was signed on June 22, 2015 by the THA chief administrator, Raye Sandy and Richard (Rick) Graham, developer principal of OCT Enterprises, which is registered in the British Virgin Islands.
In several e-mails in 2015, Graham complained about delays in the payment of invoices that his company submitted.
On September 25, 2015 he wrote to a Ms Crawford stating the second payment of US$177,000 “still has not been received into our account. We are now three weeks behind on this payment and it is affecting the delivery of the materials to Miami and therefore to Tobago….The third payment is also overdue, which includes part of the money for shipping and labour fees for the recent design trip to Tobago”.
Another document, generated by the Original Canopy Company, indicated the THA made a first instalment payment of US$277,000 and a second payment of US$117,000 by October 1, 2015.
The payments totalling US$394 million would have accounted for 98 per cent of the materials and equipment allocation.
Graham also complained on November 3, 2015 that “only two invoices have been paid to date and we need several more invoices paid before we can ship the products to Tobago. For sure we need to have invoices 3, 6, 7 and 8 paid (total US$114,000)...”
Sole selective tender
While the Division of Tourism and Transportation at the December 17, 2014 meeting requested that the contract be awarded to the Original Canopy Tour on a sole selective basis, the executive council granted approval for the Division to engage State-owned Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) to undertake the tendering process and the award of the contract.
But in a March 2015 letter, the then-CEO of E-IDCOT, Bernard Mitchell, wrote to the administrator of the Division of Tourism and Transportation stating that “one prospective supplier that can meet the stringent requirement has been identified. The name of the company is the Original Canopy Tour and they are located in Miami, Florida.”
Mitchell proposed a fact-finding visit to one of the facilities constructed by the company in Puerto Rico.
A three-member team, comprising two officials from E-IDCOT and an official of the Division of Tourism and Transportation, visited the Puerto Rican zipline project constructed by the Original Canopy Company from April 23 to 25, 2015.
On May 29, 2015, Mitchell wrote to the administrator of the Division of Tourism and Transportation to indicate E-IDCOT “wishes to advise that a sole tendering process was adopted for this exercise and the recommendation to utilise the services of said company (Original Canopy Tour) was effectively justified and approved”.
Mitchell also stated E-IDCOT “remains available to support the Division of Tourism and Transportation in the area of contract negotiation and project supervision at a reasonable fee, should the need arise”.
A source close to E-IDCOT explained that the reason a tendering process was not undertaken was because of the limited timeframe given to the company to award the contract.
The source said E-IDCOT’s online research revealed the Original Canopy Company was the only company in this region that had the expertise and experience of building zipline facilities.