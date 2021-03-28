Salary relief stress

THE salary relief grant promised to those whose lives were upended and who lost their jobs, as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, did not get to all who were in need and who were eligible.
This is clear, based on the feedback from people who reached out to the Express following a request on our social media pages, asking whether they had applied in 2020 for the grant and what was the outcome.
One single mother who cooked for a wealthy family was left unemployed because of the pandemic.
She would have spent her salary relief grant on overdue rent for an apartment she shares with her 21-year-old daughter, as she desperately tries to find another job.
She told the Express in a telephone interview on Tuesday that she depends on the generosity of friends and her newly-employed daughter, who is also a tertiary student, to survive.
The woman was fired last April after the Government began locking down the country to contain the spread of Covid-19.
“I worked for a family in Federation Park (Port of Spain) and when the lockdowns came, I had to stay home. When they opened back up, they told me they didn’t have money and I had to stay home. I was home until November when I got a temporary job and that ended and I am home again. It is really, really hard. I have one good friend who helped me and my 21-year-old daughter who works. She doesn’t work for much and it’s hard on her to have to help and pay rent and so on. The grant would have helped me significantly until I could pick myself up,” she said.
Her application was acknowledged in December 2020. Three months later, she said, she has yet to receive any word on when the grant will come.
Nothing coming
“Sometimes as the small man in this country it feels as though there is nowhere to go. I lost my only source of income because of this virus and the Government promised to help people like me and it seems we have been completely forgotten. We are still waiting but nothing is coming,” she said.
Throughout 2020, as the pandemic pushed thousands of Trinidadians and Tobagonians into a state of financial limbo, the Government unrolled a financial aid programme that sought to provide relief.
Those who were laid off, whose hours were diminished and whose incomes were greatly affected in a short space of time were promised access to the salary relief grant (three instalments of $1,500), and others such as the rental assistance and small business grants.
However, almost one year later, many say they have not received a single instalment of the grant and are unsure of what to do.
On social media, the cry for aid is shared among 13,000 members of the Facebook group “Salary Relief Grant”, a space in which anxious applicants continue to voice their concerns.
“I work in a pre-school. This month makes it one year since I am home and never got any grant. I am still without anything,” one member wrote.
“I drive a school bus. The first set of workers to be without a job and the last set to go back out to work might be home for the rest of this year too,” another said.
The Express asked its readers if they, too, had experienced delays in accessing the grant. At least 40 responses from readers revealed lengthy waiting processes.
Some 39 of these are still awaiting a response from those in charge of disbursing the grants.
A worker at a fast food chain told the Express that the grant came nearly one year after his application was submitted.
In the interim, he said, he faced severe anxiety over the stability of his job and financial security. While grateful for the funds received, he said, the process and lengthy wait was a “horrible experience”.
“I work at a Royal Castle. We were closed so we were qualified for the grant. The company submitted everyone’s application last April. It was only this month that employees got the Covid money, so it took a whole year... not just for me but everyone at the company to receive it. We are grateful for it but it was a lot of runaround to get it. During the lockdown when restaurants were closed they gave us a fortnight’s salary but we were closed for the month so it was all in suspense to know what was going to happen next.
“Then when lockdown was lifted we went back to work. However, hours were shortened as there were time restrictions when restaurants were allowed to open up so pay was smaller. After waiting so long I say that money wasn’t going to happen again but one day this month I checked my account balance and it was there. Well, to get through to the Ministry of Finance is futile. However, the Ministry of Social Development always answered but all they used to say was ‘You are approved’, and that was all the information they had. It was a horrible experience because why does it take a whole year? People in need can’t wait. They took a simple process and complicated it,” he said.
A student who lost her part-time job, and who also applied, told the Express that she has since struggled to provide for herself and her ailing father after being laid off.
“I applied for the grant about ten months ago after I was laid off. The grant was and is still necessary as my father was experiencing health difficulties and I am currently enrolled in school. I feel like the Government has ignored public outcry whereas it regards financial difficulties the majority of the population is experiencing,” she said.
Several similar responses were sent to the Express. Some who applied through the Ministry of Social Development indicated that their applications were approved.
However, they were told that the ministry was awaiting a release of funding.
Big backlog
During his presentation of the 2020-2021 national budget in October, Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated that 33,813 nationals who suffered income reductions or lost jobs due to the pandemic received 81,179 grants amounting to $129.8 million.
While the grant covered the period from March to June 2020, processing of applications was said by Imbert to be slowed by a backlog.
At a post-Cabinet news conference in September, he said that this was extended until the end of 2020.
The Express reached out to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Social Development to ask for updated figures on the delivery of these grants.
The following questions were asked:
Can the Ministry of Finance provide information on the number of salary relief grants that have been allocated thus far? Additionally, how many of the applications made were rejected?
The Express was told of several cases wherein applicants are still awaiting payments from 2020.
Does the ministry have any reason for the delay?
The Express then asked Minister of Social Development Donna Cox for an updated figure on the number of processed grants.
No response was received.
The Express could not contact Finance Minister Imbert for a response, as this reporter was blocked by Imbert after asking about a landslide within his constituency in February.