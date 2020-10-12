Mt Lambert mother Samantha Liverpool lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been evicted for failure to pay rent.
She says the past three years she has paid her rent without incident but has since fallen on hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Liverpool says the landlord locked her out of the apartment last Tuesday for failure to pay rent.
According to Liverpool, who shares the one-bedroom apartment with her seven-year-old son, she was not given any warning, not even to gather her belongings and move out.
In a telephone interview with the Express last Thursday, Liverpool said she lost her job as a daycare attendant due to the pandemic, and as such, she was unable to make the rental payments.
“It’s not that I don’t want to make the payments. I am actively looking for a job, but it is hard. I applied for the rental assistance grant in April. I followed up, but still did not get any information regarding the status of the application, so I reapplied in July. Up till now, I have not received it,” she said.
Liverpool says despite keeping her landlord abreast of her current circumstances, she came back home after being out for hours last Tuesday looking for employment to find herself locked out of the apartment.
Struggling to fight back the tears, Liverpool said, “How can he (the landlord) be so heartless? I am a single parent and just trying to make ends meet.
“Covid has been hard on everybody. I worked as a daycare attendant for the past three years and was able to meet my monthly expenses before the pandemic.
“My rent was $2,600 a month. I paid it in full in March and half in April. It was the last payment I was able to make because I lost my job.”
Breaking point
The mother of one says she is at her wits’ end. The stress of unemployment, coupled with the pandemic, and now the loss of her home has broken her.
She further lamented, “Not only do I have to find a job and a place to live, but I also have to help my son with his online studies.”
Liverpool says trying to maintain a level of stability in these challenging economic times is a struggle, and the harsh actions of others can undoubtedly push people past their breaking point.
The mother of one says she went to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services last Wednesday.
“I let them know that my landlord has put me out, and all my personal belongings, including my son’s books and materials for his online classes, are in there (the apartment).”
Liverpool says she has never gotten an eviction notice or a verbal warning from her landlord that he will put her and her son out.
She says she has never had any issues with the landlord and believed she had a professional and cordial relationship up until the pandemic.
Liverpool is calling on the relevant authorities to assist her.