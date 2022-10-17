‘San Rafael needs a police station’

THE Brazil community has descended into “complete fear” over a spike in crime that residents say has been worsened by a lack of police presence in the area.
Many are now pleading for the reopening of the San Rafael Police Station, which was repurposed by then-police commissioner Gary Griffith, with the station, which previously served the San Rafael, Brazil, Talparo, Mamoral, Tamana, Mundo Nuevo and Guanapo communities, remaining closed for more than two years.
As a result of increased robberies and violence, they are begging for its reoperationalisation.
On Saturday, residents staged a peaceful walk through the community calling for action.
“I am here this morning to support the opening of this police station. I have been living here for more than 35 years and I haven’t seen crime as it is at this point. I cannot understand who was the mastermind of the closure of this police station,” said a resident while speaking at the demonstration.
“Now we have a spurt of crime in our area, people living in fear, so we are begging those in authority, those powers-that-be...please, we are begging, we are a frightened people, we are begging, please see if you can open the station for us,” the resident added.
Priest robbed
Former police officer and resident Paul Bando told the Express yesterday that crime in the area has reached a boiling point. Over the last few weeks, he said, small businesses and salesmen were targeted.
And in August, Fr Roger Paponette, of San Rafael Roman Catholic Church, situated metres away from the closed police station, was tied up and robbed by armed bandits.
“They robbed the priest opposite the station. They tied up the priest and took his vehicle and so on. He is traumatised and trying to recuperate from the robbery,” said Bando.
“The community is exposed to elements. In the past five years we had five murders. There was a trigger of robberies last week. It started with Lotto machines and bars, households, then they went to a mini mart, a bread van...and I am a former police officer, I can tell you the solve rate is poor.”
Bando said residents had no choice but to report crimes to La Horquetta Police station, which was a vast distance from San Rafael.
The result, he said, was a community in distress.
“People have to close their doors early, businesses closing early. People are afraid to spend money to buy anything, they are going to buy a chicken, they are looking around. Simple salesmen, the doubles men are hardly coming out to work. There is only so much you can do. We are begging and pleading that we would not have to spend a lot of money, the structure is there, all they have to do is assign people,” he said.
At Saturday’s protest, councillors Balmati Gosine and Ryan Rampersad accompanied residents on their walk. Both councillors added to the plea for the station’s reopening.
“If someone has to make a report, they have to leave Mundo Nuevo to go to La Horquetta, which costs $13. By the time you call to make a report the bandits are already gone because look how far you have to go and look how far they have to reach to come to you,” Gosine said.
The Express contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) about the residents’ pleas, but there was no response.