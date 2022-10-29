Sando hospital floods

Former South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) chairman Lackram Bodoe yesterday lashed out at the Government, following a video on social media showing a San Fernando General Hospital staff member being given a piggyback by a man who was pushing a wheelchair with a patient, and walking through water along a corridor at the hospital.
The area was blocked off by chairs, which were moved for the three to pass. A woman is heard saying: “What is this? Watch what we reach to.”
Bodoe said the scene would be funny, were it not a real scenario at one of this country’s hospitals.
In a news release headed “Government taking us for a ride in the health care sector”, Bodoe stated: “The healthcare sector is indeed on the verge of collapse...
“In addition to the numerous woes that citizens face on a daily basis at our nation’s health institutions, regarding drugs and supplies, we are now witnessing the fallout from failed/absent preventive maintenance on the aging infrastructure at some of these facilities.”
The Fyzabad Member of Parliament added if the incident in the video was due to the heavy rains, it reflected poor planning by the regional health authority to mitigate for such events.
He also said it reflected the inability of the Government and the Minister of Health to maintain a safe physical environment for patient care and for healthcare workers to do their jobs safely.
In a response to the 41-second video, the SWRHA said the water was in a lone area.
It stated: “While there was a situation of minimal overflow of water, due to the inclement weather, it was confined to an isolated area on the ground floor of the San Fernando General Hospital.”
It said patient care was not compromised and affected, and added: “The SWRHA also assures that we are working assiduously with partner agencies to permanently mitigate the reoccurrence of such situations, when it rains heavily.”