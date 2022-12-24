Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

Regrello: Clean-up campaign a success

Mayor Junia Regrello

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello has told street vendors authorised to work on High Street during the holidays that they can’t break the rules by blocking foot traffic and putting people’s lives in danger.

Regrello highlighted the problem yesterday in a post on his Facebook page, accompanied by pictures.

“This is the state of the northern side of High Street, opposite RPM Plaza, where vendors are plying their trade. This is how they are inconveniencing the public and risking the lives of the elderly. As you would observe beyond the white line is for vehicles, they are allowed to use the space for two cots not exceeding 6x8ft, however, they are breaching the system by spreading plywood across beverage boxes extending into the pedestrian pathway as demonstrated in the pics.”

The images shared on the mayor’s Facebook page showed some vendors on High Street expanding their 6x8 cots to roughly 8x10 feet cots with products for sale so far onto the road, that they obstructed pedestrians forcing them to walk into the path of oncoming traffic.

The licence from the San Fernando City Corporation allows vendors to sell from December 15, 2022 to January 4, 2023 but Regrello said they must abide by several rules, one of which is that their cots cannot be larger than 6x8 feet.

Regrello stated that merchants who did not obey the guidelines were cautioned and told that they would be barred from selling on High Street.

“We’ve been dealing with the vendors, and most of them have complied with the rules. A small number of them also believe they can do anything they want and oppose the system,” he said as he added that those who violated the regulations would face the appropriate punishment.

He said, in previous years, there had been about 132 vendors, but during the Christmas season, it was discovered that more than 40 per cent of them were considered to be seasonal sellers from all over the country.

“We worked with the association to establish a monetisation system in an effort to standardise it. This year we had 74 vendors,” said Regrello.

