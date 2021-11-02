Sanitisation concerns

The National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) are concerned that janitors attached to the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) are not sanitising secondary schools as often as they should, as per Covid-19 health protocols.
Unvaccinated Forms Four to Six pupils returned to the physical classroom on October 25, three weeks after their fully vaccinated peers started face-to-face classes.
Since then, there have been five suspected cases of the Covid-19 virus at the Iere High School, while more than 60 pupils of the school are currently in quarantine.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, NPTA interim president Zena Ramatali said health protocols at schools are not being adhered to.
“The information is that the MTS janitorial services are not sanitising in the way they should. For instance, at financial institutions you will see after every transaction at a counter they have somebody assigned to wipe down the counters. It is being said that you can’t see the MTS workers in some schools, so they are not sanitising the classroom areas in the schools on a regular basis, and that’s information from on the ground. So this is a concern,” she said.
“I think a significant wave of training should take place to ensure that all the health protocols are in place, so that we can have that level of comfort knowing that children and staff are safe,” she added.
Pupils not distancing
Ramatali said pupils were not properly wearing their face masks while in school or while travelling.
“It is a constant battle with teachers having to get them to adhere and to not be so close to each other. Yes, they are happy to be back out, but they are not following the health protocols as they should. We want to encourage the Ministry of Education’s district leadership team and school supervisors to visit schools more often and ensure that what the Ministry of Education has put out is actually taking place,” she urged. “Another issue is that some people are ill and they are not adhering to the guidelines (to stay at home) at all.”
TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said the union voiced concerns on previous occasions and in the most recent meeting with the ministry last week about safety protocols in place at schools, and the fact that some schools have not received the necessary funding to allow them to purchase resources and equipment they need to ensure consistent sanitisation throughout the day.
“Additionally, in some Government schools, the rotation being used by MTS for the janitorial staff is proving to be a challenge to principals because you are not able to have spaces used by students and the teachers sanitised on a consistent basis as they’re supposed to be,” she said in a WhatsApp message.
“It is incumbent upon parents to remind the students of their responsibility to adhere to social distancing and safety protocols when they are in school. The principal and the teachers do the same as well. At the end of the day, the Minister of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Government, in general, will have to look at how the situation is unfolding and take the appropriate measures,” De Freitas stated.