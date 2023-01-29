Sanjay’s story touches hearts

THE tragic story of Sanjay Rambharose has touched the hearts of a government minister, businessmen and citizens who have come together to improve the life of the 26-year-old mentally challenged man.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has assigned a team to assess Sanjay’s situation and discussions are ongoing as to what kind of assistance will be given.
Cox has also advised that Sanjay register at a public health centre for medical intervention.
Sanjay is now an outpatient at the Couva Health Centre.
In a statement, Cox said, “In response to the newspaper article entitled ‘Sanjay still longing for home’, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services advises that, consistent with its Critical Incidence System, a comprehensive care plan is being looked at for Sanjay with the support of his family and key stakeholders.”
Sanjay’s story was published in the Sunday Express on January 22.
Cox stated that a family social worker assigned to the ministry’s National Family Services Division visited Sanjay and found that he was in need of medical attention.
Sanjay also required counselling and psychological support, she said.
“In addition to this, the ministry was told that Sanjay’s immediate needs include food and proper accommodation,” she said.
Cox said the family was informed of an available facility being offered by one of the ministry’s stakeholder NGOs.
She said Sanjay will also be assessed by the Social Welfare Division for the Disability Grant.
Cox said the ministry will continue to engage Sanjay’s family to determine any additional support required in order to improve his quality of life.
Good Samaritans
Sanjay’s uncle, Dave Mahabir, told the Sunday Express he was relieved by the outpouring of love and support for his nephew.
“The ministry official called and said Sanjay should join a clinic and I came here today to get that done. I am following the ministry’s advice because I want what is best for him,” he said.
Mahabir said his only concern was that, should Sanjay be placed in a facility, he would run away again and return to the site in Claxton Bay where his mother was killed by a car while crossing the highway.
He said business owners have also responded to Sanjay’s cries for a home.
Mahabir said he had received calls from businessmen pledging building materials to improve the one-room shack off the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Claxton Bay.
“People have called to donate materials to improve the house we built for him. I called the builder who helped me put up the house and asked for a list of materials so we can share with those who are willing to help,” he said.
Mahabir said he was thankful to all those good Samaritans who contacted his family to assist in caring for Sanjay.
“I appreciate everyone who called. Sanjay needs things like groceries and clothes because I am not working every day and now I am spending a lot of time with him so I cannot afford to buy a lot. I do the best I can with the little I have,” he said.
Background
Last December, Mahabir was driving north along the highway when he spotted Sanjay sitting on the roadside, near the scene of his mother’s death.
Sanjay had not been seen in two years, after walking away from his relatives’ home.
Mahabir, a construction worker, took his nephew to his home in Penal but Sanjay refused to stay there.
He wanted to go back to his family’s home in Claxton Bay.
The house he once shared with his mother and younger brother was destroyed by fire.
Mahabir said he rallied some friends and built Sanjay a one-room house for Christmas.
The room has an earthen floor containing a mattress, some clothing, utensils and a water barrel.
But Mahabir needs help to improve the structure and care for Sanjay.
Sanjay’s mother, Marisa Rambharose, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the highway in 2014.
The incident was witnessed by her two sons who were waiting for her to return home with their dinner.
The woman’s nine-year-old son was placed in a home for children, but Sanjay did not meet the requirements and was left to care for himself.
Sanjay was taken in by his relatives in Penal but would often run away and return to the only home he knew in Claxton Bay.
• Anyone willing to assist
Sanjay can contact carolyn.kissoon@trinidadexpress.com.