Sanjay still longing for home

A shadowy figure sitting on the shoulder of the Solomon Hochoy Highway one night caught the attention of construction worker Dave Mahabir as he drove by last December.
He pulled aside, leaving his pick-up idling on the roadside, and ran back to the figure he had glimpsed.
It was the Christmas miracle Mahabir had been praying for.
His nephew, Sanjay Rambharose, who had not been seen for two years, had made his way back to the scene of his mother’s tragic death.
The 26-year-old mentally challenged man was sitting on the roadway—his hair overgrown and clothing soaked in urine and excrement.
Sanjay did not say a word as his uncle approached.
He simply pointed to the ruins of the home he once shared with his mother and younger brother, in bushes on the opposite side of the highway.
“It was heartbreaking and emotional. Every time I am driving along the highway, I look for Sanjay. That evening I was going to the supermarket and I saw this shadow sitting on the side of the road and I just pulled aside. I have been looking for Sanjay for two years. I ran to him and asked what he was doing here.
“He pointed to the house, but that was destroyed a few years ago when someone set fire to it. Sanjay began living on the streets and we never saw him again,” Mahabir said.
The heart-wrenching story of how Sanjay came to live in the bushes off the Solomon Hochoy Highway began in 2014, when his mother, Marisa Rambharose, was killed in a vehicular accident.
Sanjay, then 19, and his seven-year-old brother witnessed the horrific incident which would change their lives.
Rambharose, 42, earned a living cleaning the homes of wealthy families in Claxton Bay and was unable to pay the taxi fare to take her home that evening.
Police said Rambharose dropped off on the northbound lane of the highway and was preparing to dart across, when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Rambharose lived in a small, wooden shack built along the southbound lane, downwind of the Forres Park landfill.
To avoid the deadly dash, Rambharose would have had to hire a taxi and pay double the fare to get home.
But she did not have that much, as she had bought two boxes of food to take home to her boys that evening.
Witnesses said Rambharose was standing on the shoulder of the northbound lane. It was dusk and light was fading.
A vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with an overtaking car and struck the woman’s handbag, throwing it into the roadway.
Rambharose leaned over to pick up the bag and was run over by another vehicle. Her body was dragged about 30 feet along the road.
She died at the scene.
Her younger son was sitting in the verandah, overlooking the highway, when he heard the crashing sound. Sanjay was standing in the front yard, waiting for his mother’s return.
What he witnessed that day likely broke his mind, relatives said.
The woman’s husband had died while serving a prison sentence some time before. And she was left to raise four children on her own—two girls and two boys.
She had married off her eldest daughter as a teenager, hoping she would have a better shot at life.
The younger daughter was sent to a children’s home.
Following her death, her younger boy was placed in a home for children, in Port of Spain, while his older brother was being cared for by relatives.
The then 19-year-old boy was not eligible to become a resident of a children’s home.
Sanjay was taken in by his relatives in Penal, but did not stay there. He would run away and return to the only home he knew in Claxton Bay.
But that house was torched by men who would rob Sanjay of the little food he had and assault him.
Since then, Mahabir said he had not seen his nephew.
“Relatives would say they spotted him wandering the streets. I searched for him, but I could never find him. I knew how close he was to his mother, and every time I drove along the highway I would look for him. I prayed that I would be able to find him,” he said.
Mahabir said his nephew received no counselling, medical care or assistance from State agencies.
As for his younger brother, Mahabir said he was attending school and doing well.
“He wants to change his life and become someone. He wants to make a difference,” he said.
Sanjay, he said, was forgotten.
A home for Sanjay
Mahabir said when he spotted Sanjay sitting on the roadside that evening, he had renewed hope and promised to protect his nephew.
“I took him home and my two sons cleaned him up, cut his hair and gave him clothes. Sanjay had some food and he was smiling again. But he wanted to go home,” he said.
Mahabir said he gathered some building material and went to Claxton Bay, where he began construction of a one-room home for his nephew.
“I am not rich. I don’t have money, but I used whatever I can find and went to the site. My sons and I cleared the area and built a one-room house for him.
“Sanjay was pleased because this was the only home he knew,” he said.
The Sunday Express visited Sanjay’s home last week and found a bare shack with no flooring.
He had a mattress on the ground and buckets of water nearby.
Mahabir said he visits his nephew every evening, bringing food and a battery-powered light.
“He needs a lot more and if I had some help I would be able to make him more comfortable. I have to take him home by me on weekends to bathe and wash his clothes.
“I am trying my best to get some material to build an outhouse because right now he is using the bushes behind the house,” he said.
Mahabir appealed to Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox to consider a State grant to assist with his needs.
“He is disabled, there are no facilities for him, and if we get a grant that would go a long way to helping him. I have a family as well and I can’t afford to do this on my own,” he said.
He also appealed to citizens to come forward to assist Sanjay with furniture, food and clothing.
He’s not hard to find, Mahabir said, as Sanjay spends his days standing outside his home overlooking the highway.
He goes inside at nightfall.
Sanjay doesn’t say much, however, and will simply smile when asked what he needs.
“He depended on his mother to do everything for him. She would go without food to make sure her boys were fed. Now she is gone. He had lost his way but now we found him and we are doing everything we possibly can to give him some comfort.
“And we would be thankful if the Government and anyone in a position to help can contribute to this cause,” his uncle said.
The driver involved in the incident had stopped that day and the vehicle was impounded by police.
The Sunday Express was told that police had interviewed the drivers of two vehicles involved in the accident.
No charges were laid.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation, park, found that Rambharose died from haemorrhaging and injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.
Social services
The Sunday Express reached out to Minister Cox, who gave the assurance that Sanjay’s case would be investigated.
She said he will be assessed by a team to determine what help can be provided by the ministry.
Cox said, “If he is not already in receipt of a grant, he may qualify for the Disability Assistance Grant or Public Assistance.”
Cox also advised that Sanjay join a health and wellness clinic for further support.
The Sunday Express went to the ministry’s website, where details of the grants were available.
The Disability Assistance Grant for adults provides financial assistance to citizens and legal residents of Trinidad and Tobago who are medically certified as being permanently disabled from earning and cannot be employed.
People eligible for the grant will receive $2,000 monthly.
The Public Assistance Grant, according to the ministry’s website, is provided to meet the needs of people where the household income is deemed inadequate.
Such a person may include an individual 18 years and over, who is certified by a Government medical officer as unable to earn a living due to physical or mental disability.
This grant of $1,300 per person is paid monthly.