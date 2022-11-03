Sankar: I'm still UNC

LOCAL government councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville, Samuel Sankar, had denied crossing the floor to the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Sankar said yesterday he remained a member of the United National Congress (UNC) and a UNC local government councillor and described reports that he had abdicated as “erroneous”.
“I have not crossed the floor. I have not signalled any intention to do so,” Sankar said in a telephone interview.
Attached to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, Sankar caused a stir when he took a front row seat at a PNM public meeting in Longdenville on Tuesday night.
He was photographed greeting and chatting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and a slew of Government ministers.
In acknowledging Sankar, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis remarked, “I think he is stepping over gradually.”
PNM Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal also announced his presence and said the PNM was a home to all, inviting Sankar to bring in his friends and relatives.
Sankar has however denied leaving the UNC and said he is currently focused on serving his burgesses.
He noted heavy and prolonged flooding at the week into early week in Kelly Village, Caroni and environs and said he viewed the PNM meeting as a forum to seek help for the people he served.
Sankar said had the meeting included an opportunity to pose questions and raise concerns, he would have done so.
He said the meeting was a chance to meet with Rowley and ask for help, stating, “If the Prime Minister can’t help me, then no one can.”
He said he held a brief conversation with the PM and that he, Sankar, preferred that route of communication.
Sankar caused a stir in August this year when he was the lone UNC councillor to attend a Local Government consultation hosted by the Local Government Ministry, following a call by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to boycott that meeting.
Sankar claimed then that he was unaware of Persad-Bissessar’s call.
He claimed to have received death threats afterwards and made a police report but said he would attend the meeting again if he had to.
He said yesterday afternoon that no one from the UNC had reached out to him but he remained a member and had not stated otherwise.