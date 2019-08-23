Sat gets copy of police search warrant

Police have provided Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj with a copy of the warrant which gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti.
However, Maharaj said yesterday the police have not provided the warrant it used for the second search which was executed on June 12 when police sought to retrieve new information for an ongoing enquiry into a sedition investigation. The first search was on April 18. Speaking to the Express by phone, Maharaj said the copy of the warrant received was based on the grounds of sedition.