Sat gets copy of police search warrant

Police have provided Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj with a copy of the warrant which gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti.

However, Maharaj said yesterday the police have not provided the warrant it used for the second search which was executed on June 12 when police sought to retrieve new information for an ongoing enquiry into a sedition investigation. The first search was on April 18. Speaking to the Express by phone, Maharaj said the copy of the warrant received was based on the grounds of sedition.

Although Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Public Service has deteriorated and many public servants produce “absolutely nothing” and expect to be paid, he said yesterday he did not describe them as “lazy”.

Attorney Michael Quamina has dismissed criticisms and questions over his appointment as chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), ­saying he is ready to take on the job. He said concerns over potential conflict of interest with him being Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s lawyer in the “fake oil” scandal are unfounded.

FRAUD and conspiracy accused Michael Carew was released from jail yesterday morning. Carew has been in custody since last Monday. Carew is the husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, who is outside on $2 million bail.