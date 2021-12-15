SUPERMARKETS will not become safe zones.
This was stated by Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee, following a joint release on Monday from AMCHAM, the T&T Chamber of Commerce and the Energy Chamber, which recommended to the Government that legal clarity should be put in place to allow businesses to make their business places safe zones so that all employees (in both the public and private sectors), who do not have a medical reason not to do so, must be vaccinated.
“Despite the Government’s success in securing vaccines, vaccination rates remain low. The data from the Ministry of Health continue to show that nine of ten patients in hospital are unvaccinated. International data is showing a third dose of the vaccine can reduce this number even further. Vaccination remains the single most effective tool we have in fighting the virus,” the statement said.
Diptee however said while the association also wishes to see Government offices and public spaces deemed “safe zones”, customers have a right to access foodstuff, which is a basic need.
“We cannot, in good conscience, refuse people the right to access that at our stores while we feel given our wealth of experience in the austere management of health protocols which we already meet and exceed, having set the bar. As such, we will neither be naming supermarkets safe zones nor subscribing to that concept,” he said.
He noted that supermarkets have been operating throughout the pandemic as an essential service and had adapted to the changing health measures and protocols since March 2020.
“We held discussions with the Medical Association to determine the best way to manage numbers (six feet apart at the time), signage, wearing of masks, regular PA (public address) reminders, sinks to be used and other safety measures. We also have been proactive in the education of our customers as a national body, in tandem with several NGOs, to sensitise and create Covid-19 awareness,” he added.
Call for policy position
Diptee said SATT is strongly urging the Government to lead the line sooner rather than later with the Omicron and Delta variants inevitable in their arrival.
“A policy position must guide the nation alongside constant education of the pros versus the cons of vaccination. People have a personal responsibility to themselves, their families and to society to protect lives. As citizens who want to return to a state of normalcy, now is the time to remind each other of that personal responsibility,” Diptee said.