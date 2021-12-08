The decision to keep Watson Duke as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) following his party’s victory in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election goes against the association’s constitution and presents a conflict of interest.
This is according to former PSA general secretary Oral Saunders, who said yesterday the PSA executive had made an illegal decision.
Duke’s party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), soared to a 14-1 victory against the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the THA election on Monday.
Following the victory, PSA first vice-president Felisha Thomas said in a statement that Duke would remain as the association’s president, but would no longer be in receipt of any benefits and remunerations associated with the position.
She said the PSA executive had met and came to this decision unanimously.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Saunders pointed to Section 37 (b) of the PSA’s constitution, which states:
“The president, the first vice-president, the general secretary, the deputy general secretary and five industrial relations officers shall be full-time, paid officers of the association and shall be entitled to vote and be voted for in any national elections or at any meeting or committee of the association of which they are members.”
No ambiguity
Saunders stressed the president must be a full-time, paid officer, and said there is no provision in the PSA constitution for a president to serve on a voluntary, unpaid basis. “There is no ambiguity,” he stated.
“The notion of him holding on to office but not getting paid for being in office is a fallacy. What is even more concerning is why was this not discussed prior to the victory at the polls?”
Saunders said Duke’s retaining of the PSA presidency also gives rise to a conflict of interest, as he pointed to Section 16(8) of the THA Act, which states: “A secretary or the presiding officer shall not engage in any trade, business, occupation or other undertaking for profit or remuneration other than that of serving as secretary or the presiding officer.”
While the PSA said Duke will no longer be paid by the PSA, Saunders said this does not solve the conflict of interest.
“A national officer (of the PSA) cannot be union representative for the people and also an employer,” he said.
“Because now that he has been elected into the post of an assemblyman, now he is an employer. So, he cannot be an employer and a representative of the union at the same time.
“Furthermore, the PSA constitution does not give the executive the authority to circumvent the very constitution we all rely upon.
“Because how then can an employee or a member of the PSA have a grievance against the THA, and Mr Duke is the political leader? Will that member receive fair and ethical representation?
“It is a disadvantage to the workers.”
Unethical to hold two posts
Saunders noted that PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine was also in a similar position, having to give up his post in the teaching service in order to function as a member of the THA. He said Duke should have done the same and must now make a choice between the PSA and the THA, as it is unethical to hold both positions.
“Why is Mr Duke even thinking of holding on to the office of PSA president, and for free?” Saunders questioned.
“It is constitutional and it is inconsistent with the PSA’s constitution. The only thing that comes to mind is whether this has to do with the recent audit done by an independent firm of chartered accountants, where they would have unearthed serious financial discrepancies within the PSA.
“It seems to us and we are asking the question: what is Mr Duke afraid of to leave the PSA? Is he afraid that if he is not there, things will be unearthed? We do not know if that audit has anything to do with that decision, but it is illogical, it is unethical and it is contrary to the constitution.”
Saunders called on Augustine to address the matter.
Augustine could not be reached for comment yesterday. Duke also did not answer phone calls.