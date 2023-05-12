SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

Decades of what neighbours described as a difficult life ended tragically for a Diego Martin mother of five whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday evening.
After days of no leads, police yesterday confirmed the body was that of Gabrielle Raphael, who turned 25 years old last Friday.
She was unemployed and lived with one of her children, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, at Covigne Road Extension, Diego Martin, with her father, Anthony Castillo, and her 19-year-old cousin.
Her mother died a few years after she was born, the Express was told.
Police said Raphael’s body was found around 5.30 p.m. behind the Paddock area near the Peschier Cemetery at the Savannah.
She was found wearing a pink blouse and dark underwear, police said.
When the Express visited Covigne Road yesterday, just before the police had confirmed her identity, residents said they were certain it was her, as they had recognised her from a social media photo from listing her as being missing on Wednesday night.
At a shop at the corner of Covigne Road and Diego Martin Main Road, residents said they were hurt about Raphael’s death and how long it took to identify her.
“She had a hard life,” a man told the Express.
A precarious flight of stairs led to the small house.
Asked about his daughter, Castillo explained: “Well, Gabby does move like that. She go be home today and then you would not see her home that night and she would come back... two days, three days, because she has friends and thing that she goes and links with and sleeps by.”
He said it was a “waste of time”, talking to her about living her life differently.
“She’s a May-born and those people are very harden... stubborn,” he said as he shook his head bitterly.
Castillo said: “So on Wednesday when we were down the road we heard that a body had been found in the Savannah and (the police) were still trying to identify who she was.
“She turned 25 on (May 5) and she had five kids and on Saturday she left the house saying she was dropping off her one-and-a-half-year-old son (her youngest) by the father in Maraval.”
They speculated that she had attended the Redemption concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday night.
Her youngest child remains in the father’s care.
They said that Raphael’s other four children, ages two, three, five and seven, lived with grandparents of their respective fathers.
Castillo said Raphael was unemployed and that she had asthma and suffered seizures.
He said her seizures, which went untreated, could “happen at any time”, and it was for this reason she did not work.
Several people said she had been taken “advantage of” since the age of 18.
Her body was at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday.
Now that a positive identification has been made, an autopsy can be performed to determine how Raphael died.
The father of her last son, who identified himself only as Chester, went to the Forensic Science Centre earlier yesterday to identify her, but was told he could not do so as he was not her next of kin.
Asked if he would be visiting the centre today, Castillo replied that he would.
“Right now, I feeling shaky, shaky and I don’t feel like myself,” he said. “I am coping, but I have no money.”
The discovery of Raphael’s body on Monday mirrored that of Asami Nagakiya, 30, the Japanese pannist whose body was found at Queen’s Park West on February 10, 2016 (Ash Wednesday). She had been strangled.
In March 2021, her case was closed by police following a review of the evidence.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, expressed satisfaction that the investigation was thoroughly done, and concluded that all the evidence pointed to suspect David Allen who was killed in a police-involved shooting on December 12, 2016, in Woodbrook.