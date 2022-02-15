Tickets for six-person and nine-person Carnival pods at the Queen’s Park Savannah are almost sold out, chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston “Gypsy” Peters said yesterday.
He said the bulk of pod tickets purchased so far were for the medium and large band national pan competition on Saturday, February 26 and Dimanche Gras on February 27.
For the pan event, pods that can accommodate six people are priced at $1,500 while nine-person pods cost $2,100.
Dimanche Gras six-person and nine-person pods cost $1,000 and $1,400, respectively.
The pods, which are 8’x8’ and 12’x8’ platforms with steel barriers, are also available for the Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival preliminaries on February 22. Tickets for that show are $500 and $700.
“Sales of the pods have been going very good. All the pods are basically finished now. Everybody wants pods. People asking me to get more for them and asking if we can’t put down any more,” Peters said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
He acknowledged that some people were initially sceptical about the use of pods for the Taste of Carnival events but it seemed that the idea has now grown on them.
“People like the idea of being in their own confined space and we like the idea too because we can control the crowds better like that. We can control the lanes and how people come out and go in,” Peters said.
“Like I said before, this is not my idea, this is not a novel idea, it is something that was done already. They used it for parties in Canada, they used it all over the world. And this might become the norm as long as this pandemic stays in place. So we should be happy we have it here, but you know everything you do for the first time would have controversy,” he added.
Work on credit
Despite the scepticism, Peters said he was always satisfied with the idea.
“People are sceptical about all kinds of things. When a star pitch up in the sky and you see a long tail, people are sceptical that something will fall from the sky on their head. People are sceptics, nobody can do anything about that. I was always satisfied with the decision on the pods. Even if we did it and nobody used it and this wasn’t something that they wanted, then we know that this is something that is rejected or we have to remodel it and make it work,” he said.
“Sometimes when you do things the first time it wouldn’t work. But I’m happy that people are using us, but I was always satisfied with doing it because somebody has to start and somebody has to do something. We are operating in a pandemic and you need to do things, so you have to find innovative ways to do it,” he stated.
Asked about plans to construct additional pods at the Queen’s Park Savannah given the high demand for them, Peters said:
“We have the capacity but I don’t think we want to put any more people in there that we cannot control, because at the end of the day things have to be done within the confines of the Covid-19 restrictions.”
Between 195 to 200 pods have been built at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Peters noted.
Asked about the cost to construct the pods, he said he did not have that information at hand but noted that “not one cent” was paid to anyone yet.
“All the things you see happening there are done on credit,” he stated.
Asked about the margin of profit the NCC expected to earn from the sale of pod tickets, Peters said he couldn’t say.
“I don’t know if it is profitable. Not all the things we do for Carnival are profitable things. Some of these things are done for the social benefit. There are some things that we do and we make money and there are things that we do for the benefit of the people,” he said.