Savannah stand-off

Vendors who operate along the food strip at the Queen’s Park Savannah are refusing to move their stalls to another area of the Savannah to make way for upcoming Emancipation celebrations.
This is even after the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries agreed to allow them to use the strip of the Savannah opposite Jerningham Avenue, and to provide tower lights and platforms for their stalls.
Michael Williams, head of Association of Local Culinary Ambassadors which represents the vendors, has called on the vendors to let good sense prevail.
Monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom, The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana, will be the guest of honour at this year’s celebrations, being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and the Emancipation Support Committee. He is expected to be in Trinidad from July 30 to August 5.
Emancipation celebrations will kick off tomorrow morning with the opening of the Emancipation Village and Marketplace.
When the Express visited the vendors at the Savannah yesterday afternoon, they were in an uproar and adamant they were not moving.
“We are standing our ground,” one vendor shouted.
Sharon Quinlan, owner of Sharon’s Bake and Shark, said on Tuesday the Ministry of Agriculture informed vendors they had to be relocated for seven days. She said vendors were given until noon today to move. “All the years we have been here during Emancipation. We add to the Emancipation Village.”
Quinlan said the ministry initially suggested the vendors move their stalls to the Savannah entrance close to TGI Fridays, but this was not feasible as that area becomes waterlogged after heavy rainfall.
“We visited there today and it is a pool... some of the vendors here cook on the spot. Water and heat don’t mix,” she said.
Quinlan said the second suggestion was for vendors to use the Savannah space opposite Jerningham Avenue, but this could not work as it could not fit the over 40 stalls.
“We are now here trying to work out how the vendors would fit. I don’t know what kind of compromise the Ministry of Agriculture would come to. They don’t want us here from tonight (last night), so we need to know what we’re doing because at the end of the day it’s month end, this our peak time, all the vendors have bills to pay,” she said.
“My thing is, why do we have to move when we add to the celebrations? For Carnival and Independence Day they ask us to move, but for Emancipation we are usually allowed to stay,” Quinlan said.
“What is the reason behind us moving? I have respect for the man who is coming, who is a dignitary, but how are we hampering that? What are these people going to do to pay their bills?
“We need to be placed somewhere that makes sense,” she added.
Quinlan, who has been selling at the Savannah for more than 20 years, said vendors would not be shutting down operations from today.
Reasonable and fair
Williams arrived soon after to inform vendors of the ministry’s final decision. He said he had earlier met with Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein and Director of the Horticultural Services Division Gloria Brathwaite.
He said the ministry agreed to allow vendors to use the strip of the Savannah opposite Jerningham Avenue.
“And if they all can’t fit, they will let them use the right and left (of the strip), on the grassy area. They will provide modules... and they will also provide additional lighting,” he said.
But the group of vendors loudly objected, saying they could lose customers if the grassy area becomes waterlogged and muddy. After a back-and-forth with the vendors, Williams eventually walked away from the group.
Speaking to the Express via telephone last night, he expressed disappointment at the vendors’ response. “We have to strike a compromise... this is Government property. We’re here every day and if they ask for two or three days to host something, then we have to let good sense prevail. In all fairness, we don’t even pay a rent or user fee for here,” he pointed out.
“...If they feel that what the Government is providing for them free of charge is not good enough, then stay home. The Government doesn’t owe us anything,” he added.
Williams said he found the ministry’s proposal to be “reasonable and fair”.
Hosein did not respond to calls and messages from the Express yesterday.